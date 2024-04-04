Staff policies issued, asked to be applied as days sizzle

FROM the Supreme Court to the Bureau of Corrections, officials have issued policies to prevent health risks due to the extreme heat.

The Supreme Court-Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) has allowed trial court judges and personnel to implement a flexible working arrangement, to be implemented starting April 5, 2024 to May 31, 2024. During this period, working hours or court operations will start from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday duty will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

“The Executive Judges shall act on petitions for bail and other urgent matters on Saturday afternoons after 12 noon, and on Sundays, official holidays, and special days, when exceptional circumstances so warrant,” the circular read.

“OCA Circulars and other approved work arrangements inconsistent with the foregoing are deemed suspended for the duration of the flexible arrangement as provided herein,” it added.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. has ordered penal and prison officials nationwide to ensure steady supply of water for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to prevent dehydration. Catapang said he also ordered prison health officers to check the status of PDLs.

“Our facilities are congested and due to the extreme heat that we are experiencing, our PDLs suffered the most, so I want to check on them,” Catapang said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) classifies temperatures ranging from 33 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius under “extreme caution” and temperatures from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius as “danger.” From March 28 to April 1, the agency recorded over 41 degrees Celsius in multiple locations in the country.

Hence, AnaKalusugan Party-list Rep. Ray T. Reyes has called on employers to heed a directive issued in 2023 by the Department of Labor and Employment (Labor Advisory 8) urging organizations to protect employees from heat stress.