Senate probes Chocolate Hills, NIPAS fiasco

THE Senate Committees on Environment and Natural Resources and Climate Change and Local Government commenced on Wednesday an investigation “in aid of legislation” into the defacement and exploitation of Chocolate Hills Natural Monument in Bohol and other Protected Areas in the country.

Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the environment committee, said the Senate investigation aims to scrutinize the implementation of applicable laws, rules, and regulations governing protected areas in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga visited Mt. Apo where she announced an order suspending the authority of the DENR’s Regional Offices in granting environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) for projects within Protected Areas.

With the order, all applications for ECCs in Protected Areas would be now processed at the Central Office of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and the Office of the Secretary. The order also stated that no ECC will be granted without the recommendation of the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of the DENR.

The order came days after the operation of Captain’s Peak Resort in the Chocolate Hills was brought to light by a netizen who was promoting the beauty of the said resort.

In response, Senators Nancy Binay, Joel Villanueva, Loren Legarda, and Villar have each filed resolutions calling for the Senate inquiry.

Villar said the resolutions reflect a shared urgency to address the

issue of the defacement or exploitation of the Chocolate Hills, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and other Protected Areas such as Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape, Siargao Island Protected Landscape, and Mt. Apo Natural Park.

“The committee’s hearing today is prompted by the public uproar over the viral image of resort facilities, including cottages, slides, and what appears to be an Olympic-sized swimming pool, built at the foot of three of our cherished Chocolate Hills in Bohol Province. Indeed, ‘The picture says it all.’ It exposes the stark defacement and desecration of our national treasure,” Villar said in her opening statement.

According to Villar, the approximately 1,776 unique conical mounds that comprise the Chocolate Hills are not merely a tourist attraction; they stand as a Unesco-recognized Natural Monument since 1988, form part of the Philippines’ first Global Geopark as designated by Unesco in 2023, and are collectively considered protected area under the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018.

Senate Resolution No. 967, filed by Binay, who chairs the Senate Committee on Tourism, calls for an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the reported construction of structures within the vicinity of the Chocolate Hills by Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in Sagbayan, Bohol and by Bud-Agta Resort in Carmen, Bohol, with the end goal of preserving Chocolate Hills as a protected area and its status as a major tourist attraction.

Resolution No. 970, filed by Senator Joel Villanueva, also seeks an inquiry on the construction of tourist resorts near the Chocolate Hills. It noted that the Expanded NIPAS Act prohibits defacing, or damaging any natural formation, or scenic value within protected areas.

At the same time, the resolution filed by Villanueva also raises a question on the Protected Area Management Board policy of allowing the use or development of 20 percent of the land mass of a hill.

Meanwhile, Resolution No. 973, filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, emphasizes the need to review the existing policies, procedures, and standards to ensure the conservation and protection of protected areas, in light of the approval by the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument’s PAMB of the construction of resort structures of Captain’s Peak in 2018, and the issuance of a business permit by the local government about a year after, despite the absence of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Finally, Resolution No. 976, filed by Villar, broadens the inquiry into “the management practices, the presence of tenurial agreements, and the protection mechanisms or the lack thereof accorded to the country’s protected areas.”

“This is in response to distressing reports of exploitation or defacement not only of the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument but also of other protected areas, such as the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape in Rizal, the Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape in Surigao Del Norte, and the Mount Apo Natural Park in North Cotabato, Davao Del Sur, and Davao City, to name just a few,” Villar said.

“To my mind, while the Philippine government has established a robust framework of policies, laws, and regulations for the protection of our protected areas, there appears to be a deficiency in their implementation. Therefore, there is a need for greater efforts from those responsible to protect them, as well as from all of us Filipinos, to safeguard our protected areas,” Villar said.

On March 18, Senator Raffy Tulfo in his privilege speech raised concerns about the presence of illegal structures, the conduct of illegal activities at Mt. Apo, and what he called the inadequate action by Mt. Apo’s PAMB despite the directive from President Marcos to preserve Mt. Apo as it vies for inclusion in the Unesco List of World Heritage Sites.

Villar lamented the culture of passing blame among government entities responsible for environmental protection, including the DENR, local government units, and PAMBs, highlighting the lack of accountability and effective action.

She said the controversies surrounding the four mentioned protected areas may constitute the tip of an iceberg.

“We have yet to uncover the full extent of the challenges facing our protected areas. Consider this: the Philippines has a total of 248 protected areas—114 are formally legislated, 121 are initial components of the NIPAS System, and 13 are established through presidential proclamations. It would not be far-fetched to believe that many of our other protected areas also face problems threatening their sustainability,” she said.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





