PSA: 10 poorest PHL towns are found in Basilan, Sulu

THE 10 poorest municipalities nationwide, with poverty incidence rates of above 64 percent, may be found in Basilan and Sulu, according the Philippine Statistics Authorities (PSA).

Based on the latest Small Area Estimates (SAE) for 2021, some 1.4 percent of the 1,612 cities and municipalities nationwide had poverty incidences ranging from 60 percent to 80 percent in 2021.

PSA said poverty incidence was the highest nationwide in Tabuan-Lasa in Basilan

“Among these municipalities, the highest poverty incidence among the population was estimated in the Municipality of Tabuan-Lasa, Province of Basilan, with estimated poverty incidence of 73.4 percent or seven out of 10 residents were considered poor in 2021,” PSA said.

Apart from Tabuan-Lasa, other municipalities included in the top 10 poorest locales nationwide are Tapul in Sulu with a poverty incidence rate of 70.7 percent; Parang in Sulu, 69.7 percent; and Omar in Sulu and Hadji Mohammad Ajul in Basilan both with a poverty incidence of 68.5 percent.

The list includes Panglima Estino (New Panamao) in Sulu with a poverty incidence of 68.3 percent; Hadji Muhtamad in Basilan, 67.6 percent; Al-barka in Basilan, 67.3 percent; Akbar in Basilan, 64.9 percent; and Hadji Panglima Tahil (Marunggas) in Sulu, 64.1 percent.

These are classified by PSA as Level 2 municipalities or those with a poverty incidence rate of 60 to 80 percent. As of 2021, however, the country no longer had Level 1 municipalities with poverty rates of above 80 percent.

“Looking at those in Level 2, 18 out of the 22 municipalities belonging to this category are from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), while the four remaining municipalities were from the Zamboanga Peninsula,” PSA said.

“Specifically, four municipalities were from the Province of Zamboanga del Norte, eleven municipalities were from the Province of Sulu, and the remaining seven came from the Province of Basilan,” it added.

PSA said there were 150 or 9.3 percent of municipalities nationwide were considered Level 3 municipalities that had poverty rates of above 40 percent to 60 percent.

The data also showed 773 or 48 percent of municipalities in the country are considered Level 4 localities with a poverty incidence rate of over 20 percent to 40 percent.

Level 5 municipalities, PSA said, include 667 or 41.4 percent of all locales nationwide. These have poverty incidence rates of at most 20 percent and include the 14 sub-municipalities of the City of Manila.

PSA said the latest SAE estimates provided more areas having reliable estimates, as indicated by lower coefficients of variation compared to the small area poverty estimates in 2018.

“There were 1,527 cities and municipalities with poverty estimates whose coefficients of variation (CV) were less than 20 percent in 2021. This number is higher than in 2018, which had 1,440 cities and municipalities with less than 20 percent CV,” PSA said.

The generation of these 2021 city and municipal level poverty estimates was made possible using an improved version of the SAE technique developed by the World Bank called Elbers, Lanjouw, and Lanjouw, which has been in use since 2002.

PSA said its improved methodology is now referred to as the Census Empirical Best/Bayes estimation.

Earlier, the World Bank said better labor market conditions and slower inflation in the country could turn the administration’s single-digit poverty incidence aspirations into a reality two years ahead of schedule.

Based on its latest Macro Poverty Outlook (MPO) for the Philippines, poverty incidence in the country could decrease to 9.3 percent in 2026 from 12.2 percent this year and 17.8 percent in 2021.

