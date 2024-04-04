Pinoys among hundreds injured in Taiwan quake–DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said three Filipinos suffered minor injuries after a strong earthquake jolted Taiwan last Wednesday.

In a press conference last Thursday, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac said the casualties are from Taipei, Taoyuan City, and Tainan country.

One of the Filipino casualties suffered a minor head injury due to fallen debris, while the one from Tainan had swollen hands after they were slammed into a door. Both were hospitalized, but were already discharged, according to Cacdac.

The third Filipino casualty collapsed due to stress after the earthquake and is still in a hospital, but only as a precautionary measure.

“They will also be provided psychosocial counselling if needed,” Cacdac said.

He also said they already informed their respective families about their status.

Aside from the three injured, DMW said it has yet to receive new reports of Filipinos, who were injured, killed, or trapped in collapsed structures in the aftermath of the quake, which devastated Taiwan last Wednesday.

DMW earlier said there are around 159,000 Filipinos in Taiwan.

“At this stage we cannot safely say that 100 percent they are all accounted for. But the continuing trends there are no reports of casualties. No reports of major injuries. No reports of missing and no reports of work disruption. We hope it stays that way,” Cacdac said.

He attributed the low number of casualties and the lack of requests for repatriation among Filipinos in the aftermath of the quake from Taiwan’s disaster preparedness.

Cacdac said work in Taiwan is expected to resume next week after a two-day holiday.

He said they are ready to help Filipinos, who might suffer work disruption using DMW’s Aksyon Fund.

The quake, which injured more than 1,000, struck just before 8 a.m. on Wedesday and was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed.

Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away in the capital of Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings, and schools evacuated students to sports fields as aftershocks followed.

Japan quake

In a related development, DMW also announced that it is monitoring the status of Filipinos in Japan which was jolted by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Thursday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the quake’s epicenter was located off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in the northeastern part of Honshu, Japan’s main island.

“Protocols for accounting for the safety and status of overseas Filipino workers [OFWs] in the affected areas have been activated,” DMW said.

“Both MWO [Migrant Workers Offices]-Tokyo and MWO-Osaka stand ready to assist OFWs should they require so. The posts will provide the DMW Head Office with updates as developments occur,” it added.