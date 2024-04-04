PHLPost enters logistics market, gets new trucks

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) has acquired a new transportation fleet of 22 units of brand-new trucks to reinforce its logistics service in addition to its mail and parcel delivery.

These mail delivery trucks will be distributed across the country. PHLPost is expected to reinforce the current PHLPost delivery efficiency and strengthen mail conveyance. The 18 6-wheeler and four 10-wheeler trucks are part of the continuous re-fleeting of the mail transport system which is expected to speed-up the delivery of mails and packages nationwide.

Postmaster General Luis Carlos said that the newly acquired vehicles will boost PHLPost capabilities to better serve the public and attract more institutional mailers to patronize PHLPost delivery and logistics services.

The postal service is now coordinating with the Department of Agriculture on logistics requirements in part or whole of our farmers in transporting goods at cheaper price,” he added.

“We are transforming the mail delivery into logistics services,” Carlos said.

As a logistics provider, PHLPost can also deliver or transport their agricultural products such as seedlings, fertilizers, and crops to far-flung areas that have no access to major cities in the provinces.

“We are expanding our services to help our small farmers sell their products to cities where there is a potential market for them. PHLPost would like to help and uplift our local farmers to sell their product and improve their livelihood,” he said.

In addition, “We started to establish ‘Kadiwa pop-up store’ in some of our post offices and we shall do it in other areas as well. This is aligned with our goal to deliver cheaper agricultural products or goods through affordable logistics solutions directly to our farmers in support to President’s Marcos’ call for affordable food for every Filipinos.”

Carlos said, “PHLPost is also determined to ride on the e-commerce boom. The newly acquired postal vehicles will beef-up the e-commerce and logistics delivery business of the postal service. With these brand-new trucks, there is a bigger chance and opportunity for PHLPost to enter the e-commerce and logistics market by 2025.”

Likewise, this re-fleeting project will support our program called ‘Postal Trinity’ which includes the establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide to provide efficient last mile delivery, reaching out even to far-flung areas of the country, the implementation of the new seven digit alphanumeric new ZIP Code PH from the old four digit which will standardize the addressing system in the country and the Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations,” Carlos added.

