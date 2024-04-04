PHL Red Cross chair alerts public against heat-related emergencies

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon instructed Filipinos to be safe against heat-related emergencies, particularly heat stroke which is very common with high heat indices in recent days.

“Mga kababayan, with the high heat indices, there are three simple things to remember to protect yourself and your loved ones against heat-related emergencies, specifically heat stroke: first is to stay hydrated and avoid sugary drinks, second is to stay in air-conditioned or well-ventilated areas, and third is to wear lightweight and light-colored clothing,” he said.

Chairman Gordon also reminded the citizens of the availability of PRC’s 143 hotline—a dedicated hotline number that people may call in times of disasters and emergencies for immediate aid.

“You can help save a life by dialing the Red Cross 143 hotline because our Emergency Medical Services [EMS] team is always ready to respond 24/7. In case somebody experiences symptoms of heat stroke such as the absence of sweating; red, hot, dry, and flushed skin; confusion, and disorientation, move the patient to a cooler area, spray water on the skin, immerse the patient in circulating water, and call 143 for assistance. It’s so easy to remember because 143 means ‘I love you’. PRC cares for you at mahalaga kayong lahat sa amin,” Gordon added.

PRC offers ambulance services 24/7 with 178 ambulances strategically positioned across the country. Anyone can avail of this service by dialing 143. Those who need to be transferred from one place to another in case of emergency can avail of this service.