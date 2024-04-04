PHL immigration bars Chinese man tagged in credit card fraud

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday said a Chinese national suspected to be involved in credit card fraud was barred from entering the country through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

The BI-Interpol unit headed by Jaime Bustamante said that the 29-year-old man, whose identity was withheld in compliance with Interpol protocols, was intercepted last week at the Naia Terminal 1 after he arrived via an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

The suspect was turned back after the immigration officer who processed him saw that his name is on the bureau’s record of blacklisted foreign nationals.

The suspect’s name was included in the BI’s blacklist following the issuance of a blue notice by the Interpol in Beijing in November 2022 in relation to a criminal case that is pending against him in Taiwan.

The suspect was criminally charged by the municipal public security bureau in Baoding City, Hebei province, China in April 2019 for allegedly facilitating the sale of his relatives’ credit cards to criminal fraud syndicates.

Based on the records of the case, the Chinese national is suspected to have committed the crime between December 2018 and February 2019 when he asked his sister to persuade 39 of their relatives to advertise the sale of their credit cards online.

The cards were, however, bought by criminal gangs abroad at the instance of the suspect, who fled China after getting the money from transactions.

Warning vs shakedown

This developed as BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco warned foreign nationals in the country against individuals who present themselves as BI employees intending to harass and extort money from them.

Tansingco issued the warning after receiving a request for verification of a mission order supposedly issued by the BI, targeting foreign nationals in Makati City.

The BI chief denied the issuance of the order and said verification with their records confirm that the document is fake.

“No such order was issued by the BI,” Tansingco said.

He reminded foreign nationals that mission orders are always specific, and cannot be used to harass foreigners.