Papua New Guinea, PHL eye cooperation on tuna, critical minerals, visa-free entry

THE Philippines and Papua New Guinea are exploring to expand cooperation in the economic front as both enter into their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko is in Manila for the first bilateral policy consultation between the Philippines and PNG. He met Philippine Secretary Enrique Manalo Thursday noon.

“I can only see a very broad and expansive relationship developing from our discussions today and I think the focus will be a lot in the areas of food security, agr, and also other ways of promoting food resilience,” Manalo said during their joint press conference.

Fisheries, agriculture cooperation

Tkatchenko said he would like to see more Philippine investments on tuna processing in PNG.

Tuna is the major commercial product which the Philippines and PNG are trading.

A. number of Philippine-based companies have set up tuna canning factories in PNG which employ thousands of PNG and help the local economy, he added.

“There’s many other small businesses that FIlipinos run throughout our country, in different provinces and playing a great role in employment as well as in educating and training PNG people,” Tkatchenko said.

The PNG foreign minister is slated to have a visit with SMEs dealing with fisheries during his stay in the country.Both sides are planning to renew and enhance the existing Memorandum of Understanding on Fisheries Cooperation. The joint consultative meeting will also try to identify specific agricultural products, raw materials as well as critical minerals such as gold and cooper that can be traded between both countries.

“PNG and the Philippines have abundant natural resources and can learn from each other’s experiences through mutual cooperation specifically in the Fisheries, Agriculture, tourism and downstream processing,” Tkatchenko said.

Tourism, labor relations

The PNG’s top diplomat also disclosed that they are now negotiating a visa-free or visa-upon entry for Philippine passport holders.

PNG passport holders are currently allowed to come to the Philippines without visas. But Filipinos are still required to apply for visas going to PNG via online or e-visas.

“We look forward to the reciprocation (of the visa-free arrangement) with the Philippines so Filipinos can come to PNG and enjoy a wonderful country and feel most welcome,” Tsatchanko said.

There are 35,000 FIlipinos working in PNG, mostly professionals. Some have become permanent residents and naturalized PNG citizens.

“We thank the government of Papua New Guinea for its sustained efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the Filipino nationals in Papua New Guinea,” Manalo said.

Tsatchanko is also asking the Philippines to help train PNG as nurses, doctors and other skilled workers.

PNG residents in the Philippines are mostly entrepreneurs, some as students.