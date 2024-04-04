NU, La Salle-Lipa part ways in PNVF under-18 championships

NATIONAL University (NU) and De La Salle-Lipa dispute the women’s solo lead at the resumption of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

NU and De La Salle-Lipa part ways from similar 2-0 won-lost records in Pool B in their 1 p.m. match.

The Lady Bulldogs scored a 25-4, 25-16 trashing of Parañaque City for a strong follow-up to their 25-10, 25-12 debut against Colegio de Los Baños, 25-10, 25-12 in the event’s first weekend.

La Salle-Lipa, on the other hand, toppled neighbor Canossa Academy-Lipa, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, before sweeping another Batangas bet, San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas, 25-17, 25-19.

In Pool A, UST (1-0) and Gracel Christian College (1-0) shoot for their second straight win against winless Kings’ Montessori School (0-1) and Limitless Sports Center (0-2) at 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., respectively.

In boys’ play, Taytay, Rizal (1-0) battles Colegio de Los Baños (0-1) in the main game at 5:30 p.m. in a bid to gain a Pool B leadership with idle Umingan, Pangasinan (2-0).

In Pool A, the Golden Whiskers Club will have its debut against La Salle-Lipa (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. while the Philippine Christian University (1-1) clashes with the Batangas Christian School (0-1) at 4 p.m.