Masungi foundation reacts to DENR planto ‘cancel’ MOA on rights over 2,700 hectares

THE Masungi Georeserve Foundation has expressed alarm over a plan of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to cancel the 2017 memorandum of agreement (MOA) that paved the way for the creation of the Masungi Geopark Project reforestation project.

Billie Dumaliang, a Board Member and Advocacy Officer of Masungi, said the plan betrays the DENR’s statements that it is serious about protecting the environment and will only benefit large-scale fraudulent claimants, land grabbers, quarries, and swimming pool resorts that have lobbied for the projects’ cancellation because it collides with their interests.

“Who will benefit from this plan? Neither the Filipino people nor the environment. Only the large-scale fraudulent claimants, land grabbers, quarries, and swimming pool resorts that have lobbied for the project’s cancellation because it collides with their interests will benefit from this,” Dumaliang said.

Dumaliang was reacting to a statement made by DENR officials that the MOA was unconstitutional and is “void ab initio” or void from the very beginning.

Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyza said the 2017 MOA was a legal matter and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicated that the MOA is void ab initio. “It doesn’t exist,” said Lozaga, responding to a question raised by Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the Senate committee on environment, natural resources, and climate change that started an investigation into the defacement and exploitation of the Chocolate Hills of Bohol and other Protected Areas in the Philippines.

DENR Undersecretary for Legal Ernesto Adobo Jr. added that the MOA is void ab initio or void from the very beginning and that there’s a recommendation to cancel the controversial MOA that grants Masungi perpetual rights over 2,700 hectares of land over the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape (UMPRBPL).

“The DENR cannot even watch over protected areas, and yet they still want to remove one of the organizations helping sustain these?” Dumaliang said, partly in Filipino, in reaction to the DENR’s statement.

“The Masungi Geopark Project has been an inspiration to many and has been touted as a world-class Filipino environment project on the global stage. It was spotlighted at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos as one of the best practices in the world for ecosystem restoration and won the 2022 UN Sustainable Development Goals Action Campaign Inspire Awards,” she said in a statement.

Dumaliang disputed the claim that the contract is void ab initio.

“The contract was validly entered into by the DENR Secretary under her broad powers under the e-NIPAS act to enter into agreements with non-state actors in pursuit of conservation. The contract also has all the elements of a valid agreement,” she said.

She said the MOA provision which declares that “the intent of the parties is to constitute the project area as a perpetual land trust” is not a grant or gift of land to the foundation, contrary to malicious insinuations.

“A close reading of the contract will reveal that we can only manage the project for as long as the law or constitution allows, which is yet to be determined by the courts for conservation,” she said.

She noted that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines indicate that the intent to conserve in perpetuity must be integrated into legal agreements and covenants concerning privately protected and managed areas to safeguard conservation gains for the long term.

“As per the DOJ opinion, we have sent a position for their reconsideration as we were informed that they may not have been given the full facts in issuing the initial opinion. Nonetheless, the DOJ’s opinion was confined to an individual provision and does not apply to the entire agreement,” Dumaliang said.

Dumaliang asserted that the Memorandum of Agreement remains valid and binding until the court declares that it is void.

“The final determination of constitutionality and legality is the province of the judiciary and not the executive branch. We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will be able to continue doing the important work together with our up to 100 local rangers and thousands of volunteers,” she said.

According to Dumaliang, “there are other options that the DENR can explore if the concerns are truly on technicalities in the MOA, including formal negotiations and submitting to a dialogue in good faith, which the DENR secretary has not granted to us since the start of her term. She has not even visited the project site to check fact from fiction.”

The stance, she said, “casts a shadow on the true intents of a MOA cancellation which has been tagged by observers as a smokescreen for the DENR to avoid their obligations under the MOA to remove the fraudulent and large-scale illegal occupants in the protected areas, which includes personalities with government ties. We enjoin everyone to be vigilant with us to oppose and defeat this travesty of justice.”