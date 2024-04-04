Marcos to DA: Release El Niño aid promptly

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) to streamline the process for releasing financial aid to farmers who incurred losses due to El Niño.

The chief executive gave the instruction to the DA during the 4th Task Force El Niño (TFE) meeting last month to review “regulation barriers imposed by the insurance commission.”

He said he wants the concerned agencies to provide prompt financial aid to the affected farmers.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that some P487.1 million worth of assistance was extended to El Niño-affected regions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The aid includes food packs, fuel and cash aid among others.

During the TFE meeting, Marcos also ordered the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Water Resources Board (DENR-NWRB) to keep track of water oversupply and undersupply situations.

“They are also ordered to engage in collaborative efforts to devise engineering solutions that alleviate the need for extreme water conservation measures and raise public awareness on the importance of constructing additional dams in mitigating the challenges posed by the El Niño,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement last Wednesday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and the Department of Health were mandated to ensure public safety, while Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Tourism will address the impact of El Niño in tourist spots.

Voucher system

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced last Tuesday that the voucher system under the National Rice Program is currently under review and set for major changes in the coming months.

Laurel said there is a need to fix the voucher system introduced by the program to ensure government funds are fully utilized, farmers get full benefits, and rice production is substantially increased.

Under the program, the DA distributes vouchers to farmer beneficiaries that could be exchanged for farm inputs, including fertilizers and rice seeds at DA-accredited merchants.

The DA chief said many merchants refuse to honor vouchers because they haven’t been paid, with total payables reaching P892 million–some dating as far back as 2021.

The bulk of the arrears amounting to P849 million are payables from the recently concluded 2023-2024 Dry Season implementation. Payment delays are often due to incomplete documentary requirements.

The DA, in partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), is pushing for new processes for settling accounts with accredited merchants. Improved rice seeds and the right amount of fertilizers, along with sufficient irrigation, contribute significantly to raising rice yields.

It also issued Memorandum Order 8, Series of 2024 to provide clearer guidelines in the implementation of programs and projects as indicated in the Special Provisions under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Laurel noted that the current voucher system has not addressed certain issues at the level of priority sectors and end users.

It is a major channel for DA’s distribution of the P22.9 billion budget this year for farm inputs, including hybrid rice seeds, organic and inorganic fertilizers as well as funds for the use of drone technology in rice cultivation.

Nearly P10 billion in inputs and assistance will be delivered to farmers via the voucher system. Other modes allowed under the General Appropriations Act this year includes the use of intervention monitoring cards—e-wallets used for distributing P5,000 assistance to farmers under the Rice Tariffication Law–and direct distribution of inputs that DA regional offices are authorized to procure from qualified suppliers.

The agriculture chief said changes to the voucher system, which may include secure physical vouchers that may not be duplicated and soon pilot-tested to ensure farmers get the inputs needed to maximize rice yield, increase grain supply towards self-sufficiency levels, and consequently, increase farmers’ income.

Determining which rice seeds are best for certain areas will be done through an exhaustive process of holding Hybrid Rice Derbies participated in by seed companies and agriculturists, the agriculture chief said.

“By doing this, we will not only increase farm output but optimize the use of post-harvest and milling facilities to reduce wastage. It will increase farm yield, boost financial returns for farmers, and substantially bolster supply that could eventually bring down food cost for consumers.”