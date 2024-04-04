Marcos creates 2 special ecozones in Pasig, Cavite

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has created two new Special Economic Zones in Pasig City and Cavite.

In his proclamation No. 512, the chief executive designated several parcels of land in Ugong, Pasig City to create an Information Technology Park, which will be known as Arcovia City.

The issuance covers the following parcels of land, with an aggregate area of 123,837 sq.m: Lot 2-B-2-B (LRC) Psd-217415, TCT No. 55560; Lot 2-B-2-C (LRC) Psd-217415, TCT No. 55561; Lot 1-C (LRC) Psd-303880, TCT No. 55562; Lot 1-D (LRC) Psd-303880 TCT No. 55563; Lot 3-B-2-F-5-A (LRC) Psd-13550, TCT No. 55564; and Lot 1-A (LRC) Psd-148444, TCT No. 55565.

Also to be integrated in Arcovia City are Lot 2-A (LRC) Psd-182507, TCT No. 55566; Lot 50-H-5-C-9-C-6 (LRC) Psd-14125, TCT No. PT-110380; and Lot 3 (LRC) Pcs-4405, TCT No. PT-110381.

The President also issued Proclamation No. 513 designating several parcels of land in Tanza, Cavite as part of the MetroCas Industrial Estates Special Economic Zone.

The proclamation covers the following parcels of land, with an aggregate area of 404,141: Parcel 1 Sp-04-000212-18; Parcel 2 Sp-04-000212-18; and Parcel 3 Sp-04-000212-18; Parcel 4 Sp-04-000212-18; MLC-042120-09; and MLC-042120-09-A.

Marcos issued both proclamations on April 1, 2024, through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 7916, or the “Special Economic Zone Act of 1995”, as amended by RA No. 8748, the President may create such economic zones upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).