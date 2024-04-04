Maharlika Consortium wins microgrid deal for 3 areas

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced on Wednesday that the Maharlika Consortium secured the rights to develop microgrid systems in 8 unserved locations across the Provinces of Cebu, Quezon, and Palawan.

The DOE said in a statement that it has concluded the first round of the competitive selection process (CSP) for the Microgrid Systems Service Provider (MGSP).

Comprising Maharlika Clean Power Holdings, Corp., along with Singapore-based CleanGrid Partners Pte Ltd. and WEnergy Global Pte Ltd., Maharlika Consortium is mandated to develop within 18 months of contract execution with the National Power Corp. (NPC) microgram systems in the aforesaid regions.

The microgrid systems will employ a hybrid approach integrating solar photovoltaic, energy storage systems, and diesel generators. This solution promises to deliver round-the-clock electricity services to communities that have long been deprived of reliable power sources.

This first contract is expected to benefit a total of 15,645 households, the agency said.

According to the DOE, the rates for electricity services in these regions will be subject to approval by the Energy Regulatory Commission and will benefit from subsidies under the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification for a duration of 20 years.

Republic Act (RA) 11646, or the Microgrid Systems Act of 2022, mandates the conduct of a CSP before an MGSP can serve off-grid areas. The MGSP need not obtain a franchise from Congress. However, the MGSP needs to apply for an authority to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Looking ahead, the DOE is set to conduct the 2nd round of MGSP-CSP within the year, targeting new areas and those with insufficient proposals during the initial round.

The DOE earlier identified 98 unserved and underserved areas clustered into 49 lots situated in remote areas of the country. These far-flung or remote areas have the presence of economic activities that require the much-needed electricity services.