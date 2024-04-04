HSBC expert: MB likely to keep policy rates next week

STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED growth in 2023 and expectations that prices are already slowing are enough reasons to expect the Monetary Board to maintain key policy rates next week, according to an HSBC economist.

In an economic brief, HSBC Asean economist Aris Dacanay said he remained confident that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will move toward a 25 basis point (bp) cut in the third quarter.

He said monetary authorities are still expected to deliver a cut of 75 bps in key rates this year to place the Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate at 5.75 percent by year-end.

“With strong growth, there is no urgent need to cut policy rates. Rather, the BSP has the luxury of time to keep rates high for longer to make sure inflation expectations are well anchored and the USD-PHP is stable,” Dacanay said.

“[But] we expect headline CPI to immediately return to within the BSP’s target band in third quarter of 2024, opening the door for the BSP to begin its much awaited—but gradual—easing cycle,” he added.

Dacanay said the 5.6 percent GDP growth in 2023 made the Philippines the fastest growing Asean economy last year. This good performance is expected to continue in 2024 despite high interest rates.

He noted that credit growth in the country “is already past its trough” and public investment is robust. Dacanay also said “a strong labor market” will help the economy sustain its economic growth this year.

In terms of inflation, Dacanay said non-monetary measures such as the extension of the lower tariff rates on rice until the end of the year will be enough to place “a ceiling on domestic rice prices.”

Rice prices has a Consumer Price Index (CPI) weight of 8.87 percent for All Income Households and a CPI weight of 17.7 percent for the Bottom 30 percent or the poorest households nationwide.

“Global rice prices remain elevated while we will only know the actual damage El Niño has caused on food supply in the months ahead. Fortunately, unfavourable base effects naturally dissipate and Executive Order 50, which extended the lower tariff rates on rice until the end of the year, puts a ceiling on domestic rice prices,” Dacanay said.

Meanwhile, the BSP is expected to cut rates after the Federal Reserve starts cutting its key policy rates. This, Dacanay said, is expected to happen in June this year.

Dacanay noted that cutting rates ahead of the Federal Reserve will lead to higher foreign exchange volatility and, consequently, foreign exchange-induced inflation.

This is especially the case given that the Philippines is considered a net food and oil importer. This means, a significant amount of food items used in the country are shipped from other countries along with oil as the country does not have oil fields.

“There is a need to mind the Fed. Although the current account deficit in 2023 at 2.6 percent was narrower than what we had expected [2.8 percent of GDP], it was still wider than the deficits accrued before the pandemic,” Dacanay said.

Earlier the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) recently disclosed that it expects higher inflation in March 2024 as rice and meat prices remained elevated.

In its latest inflation outlook, BSP said inflation could settle within the range of 3.4 to 4.2 percent in March 2024. The BSP’s inflation target is 2 to 4 percent in the near- and medium-term. (See: www.businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/02/bsps-march-outlook-inflation-at-3-4-4-2/).

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said this will be used to inform any decision that the Monetary Board will make in its next policy meeting slated for April 8.

Other factors include the decision of the United States Federal Reserve. However, Remolona stressed that the Monetary Board is keeping in lock-step with the Fed.

The BSP Governor merely said the decisions of the Fed provide the Monetary Board additional data to consider. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/21/bsp-inflation-could-have-hit-3-9-in-march/).

