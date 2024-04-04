Higher rate of assessment helps in high BOC Q1 take

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced last Wednesday of having exceeded its revenue target for March, bringing its total collection of P219.385 billion in duties and taxes for the first quarter of the year.

The bureau said it also surpassed its target of P210.896 billion in revenue collection by 4.03 percent for January to March. This is higher by 2.60 percent or P5.557 billion than the P213.829 billion it collected for the same period in 2023.

Based on its preliminary data, the revenues generated by the second-largest revenue-collecting agency reached P75.429 billion in March, marking the third consecutive month of hitting its revenue target.

BOC’s revenue also grew by 6.65 percent in March compared to the P70.727 billion revenue reported during the same month last year.

According to the BOC, it has also exceeded its target of P72.910 for the month by 3.45 percent, resulting in a surplus of P2.519 billion.

The BOC attributed its “strong fiscal performance” to its higher rate of assessment or its enhanced system for determining the customs value of imported goods.

The bureau also accounted its strict monitoring and collection of deferred payment of Government Importation for its boosted revenue collection. It added that intensified post-clearance audits also caused led to ensuring compliance to customs laws and the collection of rightful duties and taxes from importers.

A lifeline

IN March, the BOC tapped the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines’s Link.BizPortal for the digital payment of the bureau’s miscellaneous fees. The portal can also generate and issue online payment confirmations via email and other functions that will improve the transaction experience of stakeholders, according to the BOC.

Furthermore, the BOC credited its strengthened border protection efforts that the agency said “significantly contributed” to its collection performance. These efforts include the seizure last month of smuggled goods.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio commended and expressed his gratitude towards the efforts of BOC’s employees and said the agency’s dedication to strengthening its revenue performance is in line with the current administration’s directive.

“The revenue collected by our agency serves as a lifeline for our government coffers, funding crucial national projects such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and disaster preparedness,” Rubio was quoted in a statement as saying.

The BOC is tasked to collect close to P1 trillion in earnings this year, higher by 15 percent to 20 percent than what it collected in the previous year.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told the BOC and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to hit the government’s total 2024 revenue collection goal of P4.3 trillion. The goal is based on the medium-term fiscal program of the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

The bulk of the tax revenues amounting to P3.05 trillion will be generated by the BIR while the BOC will contribute almost P1 trillion.