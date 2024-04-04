`

Herbosa: Cotton underwear ‘an option’ for women not going commando during hot summer months

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa (Photo from his Facebook page)
Cotton is the better option for clothing during hot weather, according to experts.

It allows air to pass easily through cotton fabric, making you feel breezy and cool. 

But when it comes to underwear, is cotton still the best choice?

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said that if a woman is not going commando, “cotton underwear is an option.”

“Kung ayaw n’yong mag-commando, mag-cotton underwear, Herbosa said during the Senate hearing on Tuesday when asked by Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go of his reaction to House Deputy Majority Leader Iloilo 1st district Rep. Janette Garin’s advice to women not to wear underwear at home amid the hot weather.

Herbosa explained that cotton underwear “does not trap moisture.”

“‘Yung pawis allows for fungal infection to proliferate,” he said.

“Fungi and heat kapag mainit pinagpapawisan, may moisture sa private area of women. It can lead to candidiasis or itchiness sa genital area,” Herbosa explained.

Image credits: Facebook



