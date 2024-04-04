HD Spikers boost semis drive with straight-sets win over Foxies

Games Saturday

(Sta. Rosa, Laguna)

2 p.m. – Akari vs Galeries Tower

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Capital1

6 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

CIGNAL boosted its semifinal bid with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Farm Fresh on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Jovelyn Gonzaga scored 17 to lead Cignal, Ces Molina scored 11 and Vanie Gandler had 10 points.

Roselyn Doria had eight attack points for the HD Spikers, who joined Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo in fourth spot at 5-2 (win-loss) behind joint leaders Choco Mucho, PLDT and Creamline, all with 6-1 marks.

Cignal scored 47 points on attacks compared to Farm Fresh’s 28 with the HD Spikers also producing four blocks and 10 aces.

“Sobrang happy and thankful kasi yung mga pinaghirapan talaga namin before the (Holy Week) break and after, na-apply namin ng maayos,” said Cignal coach Shaq de los Santos. “Ang isang challenge lang sa amin ay paano namin mami-maintain the whole game.”

De los Santos also acknowledged Gonzaga’s leadership, saying: “Sobrang proud kasi nag-commit sila para makapag-perform ng maayos, especially si Jov, grabe ang leadership, at nakita naman sa performance niya.”

The HD Spikers face top contenders in their next two games, tangling with the Crossovers on April 11 and squaring off with the Angels on April 16.

“Every game is a must-win for us,” said Doria.

Farm Fresh surprised Cignal with a four-point binge to overturn a 6-9 deficit into a 10-9 advantage aided by a Gandler backrow attack fault.

But with Doria stepping up, the HD Spikers re-imposed their will, winning 10 of the next 14 points, the last off Arroyo’s wide attack to end the 69-minute encounter.