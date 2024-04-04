HD, Julius can now go on a honeymoon…for real

HIDILYN DIAZ-NARANJO won’t be going to Paris for what could have been her fifth straight Olympics.

But the country’s first Olympic gold medalist at women’s 56 kgs of weightlifting in Tokyo 2020 has resigned herself to being a wife to husband and coach Julius.

To fulfill those roles, the pride of Mampang in Zamboanga City and Julius Naranjo went on a honeymoon in Phuket the morning after her botched bid at 59 kgs at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket.

“What I would do now is take a good rest and think about the priorities in my life,” Diaz-Naranjo, who’s now 33 years old, told the IWF website. “It wasn’t my day, Paris wasn’t meant to be.”

Diaz-Naranjo first broke into the Olympics as an innocent 17-year-old windcard in Beijing 2008, returned to London 2012 where she crashed out without a legitimate lift but claimed a silver medal in the -53 kgs class in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

In the year-delayed Tokyo Games, she had fire in her eyes and packed a three-Olympic experience to end the country’s gold medal-bid in the Games at -56 kgs.

However, that weight class was scratched from the Paris program and she could only wind up 11th in the world rankings—a rung outside the magic 10.

She lifted 99 kgs in snatch and 123 kgs in clean and jerk for a 222-kg total, 26 kgs under Phuket gold medalist Luo Shifang, the Chinese world and Olympic champion.

Erleen Ando, who got Olympic experience in Tokyo, hitched a ticket to Paris by lifting 228 kgs to be safely tucked at No. 7 in the world.

“I love this sport, I don’t want to stop, but what can I do now,” Diaz-Naranjo also told IWF News.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, her No. 1 cheerer in Tokyo, gave Diaz-Naranjo a tap on her back.

“Given the new weight class and the strong oppositions in -59 kgs, let’s give Hidilyn a big respect as the Philippines’ first ever gold medalist in the Olympics,” Tolentino said. “We will always be proud of her whatever happens.”

“But overall, I’m happy. I have given a lot to this sport, and it has given a lot to me,” said Diaz-Naranjo who was having a fun time in Kathu on Thursday morning.

“We gave it our best,” Julius Naranjo said. “Hidilyn is still a legend.”

Ando vows to do best in Paris

Erleen Ann Ando: Any medal, any color, that’s my very target in Paris and I believe it’s doable.

ELREEN ANN ANDO’S now marked for Paris after earning her second trip to the Olympics by winding up as the world’s No. 7 in women’s -59 kgs.

“I’m really motivated and so inspired to punch a ticket to Paris,” Ando told BusinessMirror on Thursday. “I finally did.”

Ando thanked her coach, Christopher Bureros, for helping her, as well as fellow Cebuano John Febuar Ceniza, who’s also competing in Paris in the men’s 61 kgs division as the world’s fourth-ranked athlete.

Ando’s back on the Olympic stage where she hopes to improve on her eighth-place finish in Tokyo.

A medal perhaps?

“Any medal, any color, that’s my very target in Paris and I believe it’s doable,” she said. “Gold? Let’s see.

Ando expects Paris to be that tough though.

“I don’t want to speak about my game plan, but anything can still happen in the Olympics,” she said. “I’ll do my best to surpass my numbers, nothing is impossible.”

Ando thanked Diaz-Naranjo for providing her inspiration.

“Hidilyn is my inspiration and motivation,” Ando, 25, said. “I was touched when she approached and hugged me after the event.”

The Olympics July 26 to August 11 with the IWF making an official announcement on who are qualified for Paris on April 18.