Government’s end-February debt hits new high of ₱15 trillion

THE national government’s outstanding debt as of end-February this year reached a new record high of P15 trillion, up by 10.37 percent from the P13.752 trillion reported in the same month last year, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.

The Treasury on Wednesday reported that the national government’s (NG) debt reached P15.178 trillion as of February, expanding by 2.62 percent or P388.51 billion from January’s P14.790 trillion.

The increase in the state’s debt stock in February was traced by the Treasury to “domestic debt issuances, though partially tempered by the effect of the stronger peso on foreign debt valuation.”

The bulk of the total debt stock is domestic debt at 69.68 percent, while 30.32 percent is external debt.

Broken down, domestic debt amounted to P10.576 trillion as of end-February, showing a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 12.01 percent from P9.442 trillion due to the net issuance of government securities.

The bulk of the domestic borrowings for the period went to government securities at P10.576 trillion, while loans only accounted for P160 million.

The Treasury said that for February, domestic debt gross issuance totaled P708.74 billion, including the P584.86 billion 5-year Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) issuance, while interest payments amounted to P293.57 billion.

“Meanwhile, peso appreciation trimmed P0.66 billion from domestic debt through downward revaluation of foreign currency denominated domestic debt,” the BTr added.

In terms of the government’s external debt, this amounted to P4.602 trillion as of end-February 2024, showing an increase of 6.77 percent compared to P4.310 trillion last year. However, this was lower by 0.56 percent compared to the previous month’s level of P4.628 trillion.

“The decrease was attributed to favorable foreign exchange movements by both local- and third-currencies against the USD amounting to P18.79 billion and P9.96 billion, respectively. These more than offset the P2.75 billion net availment of foreign loans,” the Treasury explained. The bulk of the government’s foreign debt as of February went to external debt securities amounting to P2.423 trillion, while loans for the period accounted for P2.178 trillion.

Debt from external debt securities as of end-February include the US Dollar Bond at P2.017 trillion, which is the biggest; Euro bonds at P209 billion; Japanese Yen Bonds at P85.21 billion; Islamic Certificates at P56.17 billion; and, Peso Global Bonds at P54.77 billion.

Meanwhile, the government’s total guaranteed debt amounted to P344.93 billion which showed a decrease of 10.91 percent from last year’s P387.19 billion. Total guaranteed obligations also went down by 1.07 percent compared to the end-January level of P348.66 billion.

“The lower level of NG guarantees was due to the net repayment of external guarantees amounting to P3.23 billion as well as favorable foreign exchange movements by both local- and third-currencies against the USD amounting to P0.69 billion and P1.10 billion, respectively,” the Treasury said. “Moreover, the net adjustment in domestic guarantees further offset P1.29 billion from the outstanding balance as of end-February 2024.”

By the end of this year, the national government’s outstanding debt is expected to balloon to P15.8 trillion.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





