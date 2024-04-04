Government trade-marketing arm seeks additional perks for exporters

AS a new tax law threw a monkey wrench on the exports engines, a government unit under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is eyeing the establishment of a “green lane” and wider coverage of value-added tax (VAT) exemption. The latter, an official of the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) told the BusinessMirror, is anchored on a bill that passed in the Lower House.

We continue to closely monitor developments related to House Bill (HB) 9794, DTI-EMB Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte told the BusinessMirror last Monday.

Known as the proposed “Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy” (Create More), HB 9794 recently passed third reading at the House of Representatives.

Sykimte said they are actively engaged in various Committee hearings to provide technical inputs on relevant provisions of the Create More law.

“Specifically, we have advocated for the inclusion of the EMB as one of the accrediting offices for export-oriented enterprises,” she added. The latter, better known as registered export enterprises, or “REEs,” are companies maintaining at least 70 percent of gross sales and/or output for exports.

According to Sykimte, these firms are particularly those outside the jurisdiction of an Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) such as the Board of Investments, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and other economic and freeport zone authorities.

Incentives, challenges

ACCORDING to Sykimte, the DTI-EMB’s proposed provision aims to allow EMB-registered REEs to enjoy VAT zero-rating on local purchases directly related to their export activities. This was a benefit previously enjoyed by EDA-accredited firms under EMB before the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 10963 (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, or “Train,” law) and RA 11534 (Create law).

However, “we do not assume the proposed legislation intends to grant EMB the same level of authority as IPAs to administer fiscal incentives such as [Special Corporate Income Tax] SCIT, [Income Tax Holiday] ITH, VAT-exemption on imported capital equipment, among others,” Sykimte told the BusinessMirror.

RA 11534 (Create law) and its implementing rules have introduced significant changes to the incentives available to export-oriented enterprises in the Philippines. Under the new framework, only Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) registered with IPAs are eligible for VAT zero-rating on local purchases of raw materials and packaging supplies, Sykimte explained.

According to the Trade official, this framework has left many exporters, particularly those not covered by IPAs, unable to avail of the VAT zero-rating incentive.

Further, Sykimte noted that the transitory provisions of the RA 11534 have given rise to challenges for existing export enterprises registered prior to its enactment, particularly those outside economic zones, as they are not covered by the transitional arrangements for VAT zero-rating.

“As a result, these enterprises face difficulties in sourcing locally and may be compelled to resort to importation, hampering the development of local industry supply chains,” she said.

With the implementation of RA 11534 in 2021, Sykimte said the DTI-EMB ceased its accreditation services under the Export Development Act (EDA).

Green lanes

ANOTHER effort of the government to enhance the country’s export competitiveness is the setting up of a green lane facility. The latter is part of the implementation of RA 11981, or the “Tatak Pinoy” (Proudly Filipino) law, a measure aimed at promoting the production and offering of local products and services, among others.

“As part of the implementation of the Tatak Pinoy Act, an export green lane facility will be set up for qualified exporters to accelerate the processing and clearance of export requirements, including the importation of critical raw materials and capital equipment,” Sykimte told the BusinessMirror.

This facility, she noted, will be under the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies.

“Applications submitted through these green lanes must be processed within the prescribed timelines outlined in the agency or LGU’s Citizen’s Charter, adhering to the provisions of the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007,” Sykimte said.

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the Tatak Pinoy Act is currently in the drafting stage, she added.

Last Monday, the DTI announced that Philippine exports of both goods and services in 2023 amounted to $103.6 billion, up 4.8 percent from the $98.83 billion in 2022, driven by the IT-BPM and tourism sectors.

The country’s services exports expanded by 17.4 percent, amounting to $48.29 billion from the $41.12 billion recorded in 2022, based on the data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In contrast, the DTI said goods exports faced challenges in 2023. Data from the BSP showed that the country’s goods exports declined by 4.1 percent, reaching $55.32 billion, from the $57.71 billion recorded in 2022. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/02/driven-by-it-bpm-tourism-exports-up-4-8-to-103-6b/)