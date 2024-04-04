Government tells Metro Manila villages to plug leaks, use ‘tabo’

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Water Resources Management Office (DENR-WRMO) recently issued a bulletin urging Metro Manila villages and condominiums to conserve water.

The Bulletin on Water Management for Metro Manila Villages and Condominiums aims to ensure sufficient water supply in Metro Manila.

According to the DENR bulletin, El Niño is causing lower-than-average rainfall in the country and the condition is likely to persist in April and May before it reverts to neutral conditions by June.

The office added that in the small chance that drought conditions continue beyond May and June, villages and condominium property managers are directed to observe water management measures, such as informing all residents of the WRMO Bulletin and encouraging them to practice easy-to-do water conservation measures and hacks, and to purchase home appliances that help save water.

Village and condominium managers were also instructed to regularly check water meters, in the early morning or late at night, when there is no activity, to detect any possible leaks. Watering of plants and lawns in common areas and cleaning of roads and sidewalks should only be done when necessary.

WRMO encouraged the use of water catchment systems, such as drums in downspouts, to collect and store water to be used for cleaning, and to postpone swimming pool maintenance work that will require draining and replacing the water from the pool.

The WRMO said households should use a pail and dipper or “tabo” for car washing, cleaning of driveways and watering of lawns, instead of water hoses.

According to the DENR, unobserved leaks can account for 15 to 40 percent of water used every month. During late at night or early in the morning, the agency said the water meter should be checked for activity when no one is using water inside the house.

Plugging these leaks can save 500 to 1,000 liters every month in dishwashing, the DENR said.

The agency said households should wash dishes right away to easily scrape off food waste or to soak plates before washing.

“Save 5 to 10 liters of water in washing clothes. When possible, run the washing machine at full load, and use the proper amount of detergent to use less water when rinsing,” the DENR-WRMO said.

Moreover, the DENR-WRO added that 568 liters of water per month can be saved when taking a bath by shortening shower time by a minute or two.