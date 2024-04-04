`

Globe and Smart offer free connectivity support to Filipinos in Taiwan following strong earthquake

taiwan earthquake
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP)
Globe Telecom Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. said on Wednesday they are offering free connectivity support to Filipinos in Taiwan, following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday morning.

“Tens and thousands of Filipinos work and live in Taiwan, with thousands more going on a visit annually. We hope that through this immediate connectivity support, we can help our customers there contact their loved ones and cope in the aftermath of this temblor,” said Paula Rivera-Castillo, Head of Globe International Business. 

Globe postpaid and prepaid customers and TM users currently using roaming services in Taiwan will get free 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks, and 1GB data (whichever service is currently available) good for 7 days at no extra cost.

To avail of the free roaming service, Globe and TM customers only need to connect to Globe’s roaming partners Taiwan Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom. 

The free roaming service offer requires no registration and will be automatically provided to Globe users. A confirmation message will be sent to customers advising them that the free roaming offer is ready for use.

Meanwhile, Smart and TNT  roaming customers will receive free roaming data load assistance for three days in Taiwan that they can use to contact their families or the authorities to report their situation.

“We understand the importance of access to information and communication especially during a disaster. We are praying for the safety of our fellow Filipinos in Taiwan as we continue to monitor this crisis,” said Shing Dimagiba, Smart Vice President for Postpaid and International Roaming Business.

Roaming customers in Taiwan simply need to turn on their phones and connect to Smart’s network partners to use this free service. They will receive a text message with instructions that they can easily follow.

