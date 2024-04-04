Garin advises women not to wear underwear at home to avoid fungal infections during hot weather

To mitigate the risk of fungal infections during hot weather, House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin recommended that women refrain from wearing underwear, particularly when at home, but health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon has emerged with opposing views.

In a recent press conference, Garin highlighted the importance of understanding and preventing fungal infections, particularly among women, during hot weather.

With this, Garin, a former health secretary, suggested minimizing moisture by opting to go without underwear while wearing pajamas or shorts at home. This allows for better airflow and reduces the risk of fungal proliferation.

“So, sometimes, especially during the hot season, it’s just a matter of practicality, you know. But if you’re just at home or about to go to sleep, it’s quite advisable not to wear underwear but instead to wear pajamas or shorts. That ventilation is effective in preventing or worsening fungal infection,” she added.

Fungal infections, commonly misconceived as sexually transmitted diseases, are prevalent, especially during hot and humid weather conditions, the lawmaker said.

Garin emphasized that these infections are not sexually transmitted but rather result from the proliferation of fungi, such as Candida albicans, in warm and moist areas of the body, particularly the intimate regions.

Garin reassures that treatments are available for fungal infections. However, maintaining proper hygiene and taking preventive measures are equally important to prevent the recurrence and worsening of the condition.

But health advocate Leachon has recently voiced his concerns regarding the growing trend of foregoing underwear, citing several reasons against this practice.

Leachon, an internal medicine expert, emphasized that the primary concern during hot weather should be preventing dehydration and heatstroke, rather than focusing on removing underwear.

By addressing dehydration, individuals can better safeguard their health in warm climates, he said.

He also raised the issue of hygiene and decency associated with not wearing underwear.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining proper hygiene practices for overall well-being and social propriety.

The doctor also questioned the universality of not wearing underwear as a public health measure, particularly in consideration of men.

He also highlighted the need for inclusive and comprehensive approaches to health promotion and urged solutions that cater to diverse populations.

