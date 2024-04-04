Filipino bets serve triple treat in Day 1 of Smart AVC Nuvali Open

CITY of Santa Rosa—The Philippines dished out a triple treat in the opener of the Smart Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open on Thursday.

The Ran Abdilla-AJ Pareja and James Buytrago-Rancel Varga men’s tandem and the women’s pair of Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda delivered big victories at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land that’s hosting its second major international tournament in five months.

Abdilla and Pareja were first on the showcourt and did not disappoint by holding off Australia’s Potts D’Artagnan and Ben Hood, 21-17, 21-19.

Abdilla and Pareja overcame a tense moment in the second set when the Australians erased a three-point deficit to tie it at 15. But the Pinoy spikers, paired only two months ago, held their nerve to complete the straight-sets win.

“This is a huge confidence booster, it’s our first time pairing up. This gives us the confidence that we have what it takes,” the 6-foot-4 Pareja said.

Abdilla said they were never rattled.

“One point at a time. The important thing is when they score, we’re able to rally back,” said the 31-year-old Abdilla.

Buytrago said familiarity with Varga, an old pal from Cebu but a rival in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, was key as they cruised past an Indonesian squad they had not seen before.

They registered a 21-11, 21-9 drubbing of Yogi Hermawan and Ketut Ardana also at center court.

“We can’t take anyone lightly. We don’t know them but we know that Indonesia has a good program,” said Buytrago, a former National University Bulldog and Varga saw action for the University of Santo Tomas Tigers.

“We strike when given the opportunity,” Buytrago added.

Eslapor and Orillaneda made it a triple for the Philippines after dispatching Cecilia Huichin Soh and Tin Wing Chan of Singapore, 21-9, 21-15.

Abdilla and Pareja’s fine start also relieved some of the pressure for old friends Varga and Buytrago, who pounced on the Indonesians for the quick win in the first session of the tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation led by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

“Their win [Pareja-Abdilla] was a huge boost in confidence for us,” Varga said.

Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola, however, bowed to Australia’s Tara Phillips and Elizabeth Alchin.

Paul Burnett and Jack Pearse of Australia defeated New Zealand’s Juraj Krajci and James Sadlier, 21-11, 21-15, in the event backed by Foton, Akari, Mikasa, Senoh, Seda, Asics, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+ and Pilipinas Live.

Thailand’s Surin Jongklang and Dunwinit Kaewsai downed Malaysia’s Kaixu Looi and Weichun Ler, 21-12, 21-15, while China’s Li Zhuoxin and Liu Chuanyong scored a 21-18, 21-11 victory over Singapore’s Eng Cheng Feng Renfred and Ranjiv Sasikumar.

Iran’s Abdolhamed Mirzaali and Abolhassan Khakizadeh beat Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu, 21-13, 19-21, 17-15.

In other women’s matches, Thailand’s P. Woranatchayakorn and P. Charanrutwadee eased past Macau’s Leong Onieng and Law Wengsam, 21-14, 26-24, while Japan’s Suzuka Hashimoto and Reika Murakami overpowered Eliza Chong and Huiying Ang of Singapore, 21-10, 21-12.

New Zealand’s Danielle Quigley and Olivia Macdonald thrashed Malaysia’s Mashitah Muhamad Nasir and Auni Shamsulrizal, 21-9, 21-10, while Japan’s Asami Shiba and Saki Maruyama defeated Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Ukolova and Mariya Peressetskaya, 21-8, 21-17.

The PNVF will also host in Nuvali the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour-Futures from April 11 to 14 and after that the Volleyball Nations League Men’s Week 3 from June 18 to 23.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





