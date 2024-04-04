FDC income in 2023 surges on strength of subsidiaries

Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) on Wednesday said its attributable income jumped by 58 percent to P8.9 billion last year from the previous year’s P5.7 billion as all its business segments posted double-digit growth.

“This past operating year was marked by robust growth in all our business lines. The key to our success was a renewed focus on the fundamentals of our business and staying true to our key strategic imperatives and reliance on our core strengths as an organization,” FDC President and CEO Rhoda A. Huang said.

The banking and financial services segment delivered a net income contribution to the group of P4.6 billion, equivalent to 39 percent of FDC’s bottom line. The property business, composed of the real estate and hospitality segments, delivered a combined P3.8 billion or 32 percent of total. The power subsidiary contributed P2.9 billion in net income or 24 percent of total, while the balance of 5 percent came from other businesses.

On a standalone basis, banking subsidiary and publicly listed EastWest Bank delivered a net income of P6.1 billion in 2023, 32 percent higher than the previous year on sustained consumer loan growth and strong deposit generation.

The company’s real estate business, comprised of listed subsidiary Filinvest Land Inc. and Filinvest Alabang Inc., contributed P3.7 billion in net income to the group in 2023, 31 percent higher than the P2.8 billion in the previous year.

Revenues from the residential segment saw a 21-percent increase to P16.1 billion led by the sale and construction progress of mid-rise condominiums and housing projects. Mall and rental revenues improved by 14 percent to P7.6 billion with the reduction of rental concessions, reinstatement of escalation rates and increased occupancy levels.

The power subsidiary FDC Utilities Inc. reported a net income contribution of P2.8 billion, a 30-percent growth from the 2022 level. The net income growth was on the back of revenues that rose by 33 percent to P17.2 billion, driven by higher volume and average selling prices.

All units of its 3×135-megawatt FDC Misamis plant were fully contracted within the year, helped by the energization of the Mindanao-Visayas interconnection project in the second half of 2023. Its plant in Misamis Oriental in Mindanao services a diverse customer base composed of mostly triple A distribution cooperatives from the region.

Meanwhile, hotel operations under Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC) rebounded in 2023. Net income to the group reached P106 million buoyed by the 48-percent growth in revenues to P2.9 billion in 2023. Stable domestic tourism propped up occupancy and increased average room rates across the seven properties. Revenues from food and beverage added P1.1 billion to the segment.

FHC’s portfolio has approximately 1,800 rooms across seven hotels in seven cities and five regions under the Crimson, Quest and Timberland Highlands brands.