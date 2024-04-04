Electronics, BPO sector seen to improve PHL-Israel trade

Trade between Israel and the Philippines this year is seen to improve this year, which will be driven by the electronics and the BPO industry, among others, according to Israel Ambassador to the Philippines.

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss told reporters on the sidelines of the Israel Water Technologies Roadshow to the Philippines that trade relations between the two countries in 2022 was at $533 million. He added that last year it was at $522 million.

“2023 was actually similar. And the two countries are actually pushing,” said Fluss, who served as deputy head of the Mashav, Israel’s official international development cooperation program, from 2009-2016.

“So I’m very optimistic; [it’s] the Israeli mindset. Israeli culture is very relevant and fitting very well with the challenges in the Philippine market and working together with the Philippine people. So we are very, very optimistic and we’re pushing hard to make it happen,” the diplomat said.

Fluss said Israeli companies that are into the business process outsourcing (BPO) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are interested in doing business in the Philippines.

We see a lot of Israeli companies in the EMS sector that are moving into the Philippines to do their processes here, he said.

“For obvious reasons, because I mean, you know very well, what is the Philippine offering? In Israel, labor is expensive,” Fluss said. “And we’re focusing on innovation and on R&D [research and development]; but here we can do production [on a] bigger scale [with] cheaper labor: all kinds of other advantages,” Fluss added.

Moreover, the Israel ambassador said Israeli firms are also seeing a “growing interest” in the area of services.

For his part, Tomer Heyvi, the head of Israel Economic Mission to the Philippines, said that the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) recently ratified by the Philippines can also be an “avenue” to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

According to the website of Israel’s Economic and Commercial Mission to the Philippines, Israel’s export to the Philippines reached $340 million in 2022.

Machinery and electronic equipment were the top exported category with a 45-percent share valued at $183 million, the website of Israel’s economic mission noted. This category included semiconductors, telephone sets, electronic integrated circuits, automatic vending machines, valves and data processing equipment.

On the other hand, Israeli import from the Philippines in 2022 reached $193-million worth of goods. The top category was still under machinery and electronic equipment, accounting for 83 percent of the total imports, including electronic integrated circuits, printing machinery, engine and motors, telephone sets, vacuum cleaners and water heaters.

This was followed by agriculture products and foodstuff with a 6.1-percent share, mainly including edible fruits and nuts (mainly coconut), fruit juice, baked goods, tapioca and fish products.

Textile and footwear accounted for 5.3 percent (footwear, bags, clothing and clothing accessories) while optical and medical imports (gas and water meters, optical-fiber measuring instruments and medical instruments and appliances) accounted for 3.7 percent.