Duterte’s revocation of Trillanes amnesty unconstitutional, says SC

THE Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional Proclamation No. 527 issued by former President Rodrigo Duterte which revoked the grant of amnesty to former senator Antonio. Trillanes IV in connection with the rebellion charges against him.

The decision was reached during the Court’s en banc session held in Baguio City on Wednesday.

The Court has yet to release a copy of its promulgated decision but said in a press statement that its ruling was anchored on the “primacy of the Bill of Rights” enshrined in the Constitution.

It held that neither the government nor any of its officials, including the President, are above the law.

The Court ruled that the revocation of Trillanes’s amnesty long after it became final and without prior notice violated his constitutional right to due process.

It stressed that the President cannot revoke a grant of amnesty without concurrence from Congress.

The SC said Proclamation No. 572, which was aimed to revive the rebellion charges against Trillanes, violated Trillanes’s constitutional rights against ex post facto laws and double jeopardy considering that the case had already been dismissed with finality.

Double jeopardy is “the constitutional right of an accused in a criminal case against being prosecuted for the same offense for which he has been either previously acquitted or convicted.”

It can be recalled that on September 25, 2018, the Regional Trial Court of Makati City granted the Department of Justice’s motion to reopen the rebellion case and to order his immediate arrest.

Trillanes filed a motion of reconsideration of the said ruling of the trial court but Makati RTC Branch 150 presiding Judge Elmo Alameda, who is handling the case, denied it.

The rebellion case was previously dismissed by the Makati court on September 7, 2011 after then-President Benigno Aquino III granted Trillanes amnesty.

However, the amnesty was revoked by virtue of Proclamation No. 572 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation 572 on the ground that the senator failed to comply with the requirements to qualify for an amnesty.

Specifically, the justice department claimed that Trillanes failed to file an application form with an admission of his guilt.

The rebellion case stemmed from Trillanes’s involvement in the Manila Peninsula siege in 2007 that was aimed at toppling the Arroyo administration.