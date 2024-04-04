D’Navigators eye fourth straight victory, Griffins seek first win

Games today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4 p.m. – RichMarc vs PGJC-Navy

6 p.m. – VNS-Nasty vs D’Navigators

D’NAVIGATORS look to extend their winning streak in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference as they face off against the VNS Nasty Griffins on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Unbeaten in three matches, the D’Navigators again lean on Francis Saura, Edward Camposano and Jayvee Sumagaysay in their 6 p.m. match, aiming to match the Cignal HD Spikers’ 4-0 record.

Meanwhile, the Griffins, searching for their first victory in three games, hope Kenneth Culabat and Wewe Medina can get the team going.

D’Navigators head coach Boyet Delmoro hopes to sustain the momentum ahead of matches against the top contenders – the Criss Cross King Crunchers, the HD Spikers and the PGJC-Navy Sealions.

“Need pa namin bilisan saka more on blockings pa kasi malalakas sa opensa yung mga kalaban, lalo na yung Cignal at Criss Cross,” said Delmoro.

Meanwhile, the Navy Sealions, buoyed by the top performances of Joeven dela Vega and Greg Dolor, hope to build on their momentum after securing back-to-back wins in straight sets against the Maverick Hard Hitters and the Philppine Air Force team for a 2-1 card, as they tangle with the RichMarc Sports 3B Elite Spikers at 4 p.m.

Kernel Ipulan and Kaiser Rosales, on the other hand, are set to lead the Elite Spikers’ charge in pursuit of a first win in four in the season-opening tournament of the league organized by Sports Vision.