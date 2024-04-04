DigiPlus allots half of capex for upgrades

Listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has earmarked some P2 billion for its capital expenditures this year, some 20 to 30 percent higher than the previous year, company president Andy Tsui Kin Ming said.

Tsui said half of the budget will go to technological upgrades, including cybersecurity. “We also expect to spend on our site and equipment upgrades.”

He said the company will continue to operate its brick-and-mortar gambling joints, which house its electronic games.

“We always say that we do more profit rationalization meaning that sites they’re not good, we’ll just pick them up we’ll just terminate or close it down. We maintain only the good performing site. But in the future, we might still add a few find the right location. We still want to expand, because we want to build some flagship sites.”

Tsui said the company will continue to invest in new technologies and product development as part of its strategic priorities that would enable the company to sustain its growth momentum and achieve its goal to become the number one diversified leisure and entertainment hub in the country.

“We continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and product development to continuously offer unparalleled enjoyment for Filipinos. We aim to shape the landscape of Filipino entertainment with our portfolio of digital offerings that cater to different demographics and lifestyle preferences.”

DigiPlus currently operates digital games such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and PeryaGame. The company said BingoPlus is still the country’s leading digital bingo platform. Its online platform is further supported by over 140 physical sites nationwide.

To expand its product offerings, DigiPlus launched Color Game, which mirrors traditional Filipino carnival games; BingoPlus Poker, which captures the thrill and fun of well-loved card games in the digital space; and TongitsPlus, which allows players to play the card game without wagering real money.

The company reported last March that its income jumped by almost sixfold to P4.1 billion last year from the previous year’s P688.85 million.

DigiPlus attributed its performance in 2023 to the sustained growth of its digital retail segment, boosted by the introduction of new platforms and cost-efficiencies as the business continues to gain scale.

Revenues soared threefold to P27.3 billion in 2023 from the previous year’s P8.9 billion on higher user traffic in its flagship bingo platform BingoPlus and sportsbook ArenaPlus and new digital offerings.

For the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, DigiPlus said its income jumped fivefold to P2 billion, due to the full quarter impact of the introduction of new digital offerings.