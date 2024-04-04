Czech-Philippine Agribusiness Forum held in Makati

The Czech Chamber of Commerce and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), in partnership with the Czech Embassy in Manila and the Czech Republic Ministry of Agriculture recently held the Czech-Philippine Agribusiness Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Makati City on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Czech Minister of Agriculture Marek Výbrorný, accompanied by a business delegation composed of 40 representatives, emphasized his commitment to enhance mutual trade and economic relations in the agriculture and food industry sectors and foster stronger partnership between the universities and research institutions in the Czech Republic and the Philippines.

Photo shows Czech Republic Ambassador to the Philippines Karel Hejč (left), Czech Chamber of Commerce vice president Jana Havrdova (2nd from left), and Czech Minister of Agriculture Marek Výbrorný (center) with PCCI honorary chair and treasurer/ senior adviser Sergio Ortiz Luis Jr. (right), who’s also president of Philexport and ECOP, and PCCI VP for regional affairs and membership Ma. Alegria Sibal Limjoco (2nd from right).