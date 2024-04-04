Commissioned poll: Most Pinoys favor Cha-cha curbs lifting

THE removal of the restrictions against foreign investments and businesses in the 1987 Constitution was backed by most Filipinos in a recent survey.

In the poll by Pulse Asia commissioned by think tank Stratbase Institute, 1,200 Filipino respondents were asked about what they think would be the possible outcomes of the removal of restrictions against foreign investors or businesses in the Constitution.

The survey revealed that the majority of Filipinos, or 64 percent, believe that lifting the restrictions may lead to an “increase in high-quality jobs with high salaries and better benefits,” while 56 percent believe that “services to stakeholders/customers will be better.”

The removal of restrictions against foreign investments may also result in scenarios like, “foreign capital will dominate local investors and businesses,” as perceived by 55 percent of Filipinos. In comparison, 54 percent think that “the price of goods and services will decrease,” the survey noted.

Meanwhile, the same survey showed that 56 percent of Filipinos tagged “complicated rules and regulations like red tape, changes in government policies and regulations” among those that hinder foreign investments in the Philippines.

Furthermore, other factors that impede foreign investments are “restrictive rules on foreign ownership,” believed by 55 percent of Filipinos, as well as “corruption in the public sector” (46 percent), and “inadequate transportation infrastructure” (40 percent).

Stratbase Institute President Dindo Manhit said that “investments are a crucial tool in increasing a nation’s productivity while also generating employment, providing income security, and alleviating other economic hardships being experienced by millions of Filipinos.”

Earlier, former Finance Secretary Margarito “Gary” Teves said at an economic briefing that the Philippines is the only country in the Asean and in the world whose restrictions are in the Constitution.

Teves proposed to remove all “restrictive” economic provisions in the Constitution, to put the country’s legal framework on a par with Asean neighbors. These include the provisions in education, public utilities and advertising.

The outright removal of the economic provisions of mass media, land, and natural resources from the Constitution, which was not included in the RBH7, was also proposed by Teves.

Teves said the removal will also give Congress the flexibility in imposing limitations, regulations, or even a safety net, as well as reverse it quickly to changing international and domestic conditions through legislation.

Meanwhile, current Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto is also backing Charter change to amend certain economic provisions in the Constitution to permit foreign investors in the country.

Recently, Recto said he is open to “deleting” the economic provisions specifically in education, public services, and mass media.

`“The Constitution has been there for 37 years….Wala pang update yan [There’s no update yet on that],” Recto said.

However, since certain provisions under the RBH7 indicated “as may be provided by law,” Recto said he “respects” those.

Although it is the prerogative of Congress and the Executive branch cannot intervene, Recto said he supports the initiatives to amend the Charter for economic growth.

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on March 20 its proposed amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution, with a vote of 288 in favor, eight against, and two abstentions. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/21/house-oks-on-3rd-reading-rbh7-on-charter-change/).