Bong Go expresses gratitude amid consistent high ratings in recent survey

In the wake of the latest senatorial survey, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has extended his gratitude for the unwavering support and trust the Filipino people have placed in him.

In a Pulse Asia nationwide survey of potential senatorial candidates for the 2025 national midterm elections conducted last March 6-10, Go placed third to fourth place, getting a total of 44.2 percent among respondents.

Emphasizing his journey from a humble background in Davao City to earning the mandate to serve as a senator in 2019, Go has reiterated his dedication to serving the people, particularly those in need.

Go, often dubbed Mr. Malasakit, remarked on the positive survey results, stating, “Ako po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa patuloy na suporta at tiwala na ibinibigay ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino sa akin.”

“Mula noon, hanggang ngayon, hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ito na makapagserbisyo sa inyo at maipaglaban ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino,” added Go.

Since assuming office, Go has focused on his role in aiding fellow citizens, especially the impoverished and most vulnerable sectors, driven by his belief that service to humanity is service to God.

“Bilang isang simpleng probinsyanong binigyan ng Panginoon at ng mga mamamayang Pilipino ng mandatong maglingkod bilang senador simula noong taong 2019, hindi ako tumigil sa aking mga gawain na makatulong sa kapwa sa abot ng aking makakaya lalo na para sa mga mahihirap at pinakanangangailangan,” Go remarked, reflecting on his journey and dedication.

The senatorial surveys, which serve as a barometer of public opinion and support, have fueled Go’s motivation and resolve. The senator noted, “Ang results ng mga pinakahuling surveys ay nakakawala ng pagod at nagbibigay sa akin ng dagdag na lakas at determinasyon upang ipagpatuloy ang aking serbisyo para sa taumbayan.”

Reaffirming his commitment to the Filipino people, Go declared, “Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”

Finally, Go extended his heartfelt thanks once more, promising to persist in his advocacies for the betterment of the country and all Filipinos.

“Muli, maraming salamat at ipagpapatuloy ko ang aking mga adbokasiya na makakabuti para sa bansa at sa lahat ng ating kababayang Pilipino,” he stated.