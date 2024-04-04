BOC seizes ₱102-M kush, vape items from Thailand

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Wednesday it has intercepted an estimated P102 million worth of suspected dried marijuana or kush and vape products with cannabis content concealed in balikbayan boxes from Thailand on April 2.

A physical examination by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) on Tuesday found 82 kilograms of suspected marijuana and 1,881 pieces of disposable distillate vape pens with cannabis content.

The BOC said the shipment contained 200 balikbayan boxes, but five boxes gave a positive indication upon K9 sweeping by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) narcotic detection dog.

“For Filipino families, balikbayan boxes symbolize their love and longing for their loved ones. Unfortunately, it is now being used by unscrupulous individuals to smuggle in illegal drugs, vapes, and many other items,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

CIIS Director Verne Enciso said the boxes were consigned to Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders with the recipient listed as one Gerard Cruz.

The consignees, senders, and recipients of the balikbayan boxes could face charges in violation of Section 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) and Section 1400 (Misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Enciso added that the physical examination on April 2 was the result of the alert order issued on February 28, after the CIIS-MICP received derogatory information about the shipment.

The first balikbayan box contained 11 black pouches with approximately 500 grams of kush, 12 transparent pouches with another 500 grams, and two small boxes with 47 and 43 pieces of vapes, respectively.

The BOC agents found in the second box 12 transparent pouches with about 500 grams of kush, one small box with 47 pieces of vape, and one medium box with 782 pieces of vape. The third box yielded two medium boxes with 12 clear pouches of 500 grams of kush each and two small boxes with 45 pieces of vape in each box.

The fourth balikbayan box was found to have two medium boxes—the first one had 11 black pouches with 500 grams of kush, while the second one had 782 pieces of vape.

The agents discovered in the fifth box two medium boxes—the first one had 22 clear pouches and the second one had 72 clear pouches all with 500 grams of kush inside—and two small boxes with 45 pieces of vape in each.

The items were returned to the container van after the inspection, and the van was then sealed and padlocked for safekeeping and scheduled for turnover to the PDEA after full inventory.

“Here in the BOC, we want to assure our kababayans that we’re working hard to get to the bottom of this,” Commissioner Rubio said.