BMAP to champion bank marketing recast on 50th

THE Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) announced it is set to celebrate its golden anniversary this year with the theme “BMAP@50: Tradition to Transformation.” A statement read the theme “reflects on the significant milestones and achievements of BMAP through the years but also sets the stage for a future where it continues to lead the way in driving innovation in the banking sector.”

According to the organization, it has been since 1974 at the “forefront to promote and elevate the practice of bank marketing in the country that influences guidelines and actions on pertinent industry matters and continues to effectively serve as the voice on issues and events affecting the banking industry, consumer interests and protection.”

BMAP, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other industry associations jointly promote financial education and inclusion, consumer protection, cybersecurity through various programs, the organization’s statement read.

“We acknowledge the rich history and traditions that have defined BMAP while embracing the need for adaptation and continuous innovation to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future in the banking industry,” BMAP President Mai G. Sangalang was quoted in the statement as saying. “BMAP will remain at the forefront in providing innovation to the banking industry from the learnings in the past and the strong membership of leading banks that will drive the financial growth of the country.”

Along with its mission to continuously elevate the bank marketing practices, BMAP also seeks to develop, support, and implement educational programs geared towards the advancement of the professional skills and abilities of those engaged in brand management, marketing and communication. To achieve these objectives and as key activities to celebrate the milestone, BMAP is organizing its first-ever Bank Marketing Summit and Anniversary Dinner Reception in August.

“We are excited to bring together thought leaders and distinguished speakers that have defied conventions through innovative, transformative strategies to advance and future-proof the marketing and communication approaches. The Bank Marketing Summit is a learning and networking opportunity that is hard to pass up so I hope more brand managers, marketers and communicators will take advantage and participate.

Continuous learning is critical to a dynamic banking industry that is responsive to the fast-evolving needs and increasing expectations of our clients,” Sangalang added.

Summit participants will understand current marketing landscape and trends, learn about the latest market research tools, make better decisions on media spend, optimize the customer journey, issue and crisis management, get tips on building media relations, and know how sustainability is changing the way financial institutions operate for a sustainable growth and development for the country.

OVERSEAS Filipinos affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday will soon be eligible to avail of the calamity loan offered by the Social Security System (SSS).

The state-run pension fund said at a news briefing last Thursday that members of the SSS who are expats and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will soon be able to apply for a calamity loan.

SSS President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet said the loan the agency offers applies only to members affected by calamities that occurred in the Philippines.

“We don’t have calamity loans abroad; I think this is the first time,” Macasaet said.

Once approved, a qualified SSS member can borrow up to P20,000 (around NTD11,358.46).

According to Vice President of the Benefits Administration Division Joy A. Villacorta, about 10,000 SSS members are in Taiwan.

Under the SSS calamity loan assistance program, members can avail of a loan amount equivalent to one-month salary credit computed based on their average salary or the total amount of damages as certified by the member in the application form, whichever is lower.

The calamity loan to be offered to Filipinos in Taiwan will mirror the existing loan program in the Philippines, including its repayment terms and interest rates.

Macasaet said the guidelines will be released on April 8, and that all loan applications will be processed online. He added he has already given instructions to immediately recommend to the Social Security Commission (SSC) that it should allow workers affected by the Taiwan earthquake to be able to avail of its financial assistance.

The SSS official assured that 99 percent of the SSC will support the SSS in this move.

“I’ve already asked the management to prepare a recommendation [and] I’ve already advised [Finance] Secretary Ralph [G.] Recto,” Macasaet added.

Net income

THE pension fund is expecting its net income for 2024 to reach over P100 billion on the back of increased investments and member contributions as well as “massive” collection efforts and prudent management.

Macasaet said there are currently 42 million members of SSS and about 20 million of them are paying members. SSS is targeting to have two million new members this year.

“I’ve given instructions that we increase the number of SSS members from one million to 1.5 million to at least two million a year to exceed the population growth of this country,” Macasaet noted. “Otherwise, over time, [the] number of Filipinos having pensions will decrease.”

Last year, the net income of SSS rose to P83.13 billion, higher by 62.8 percent of its target, as it recorded higher revenues than its expenses.

According to its 2023 unaudited financial statement, the P83.13 billion net income of SSS in 2023 surpassed the P52.60 billion net income recorded in the previous year.