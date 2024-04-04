Bitcoin tracking spot ETF flows cited for swings in Asia

BITCOIN investors facing pronounced swings in Asia may be grappling with the fallout of automated trading protocols reacting to flows data for US exchange-traded funds holding the cryptocurrency.

Daily figures on the level of demand for these spot-Bitcoin ETFs propagate across the crypto market in Asian hours following the close of US share trading. On Tuesday, the digital asset embarked on its worst drop in a month in the Asian morning as the flows numbers pointed to investors pulling money out. Bitcoin was little changed at around $66,000 on Wednesday.

“From an algorithmic trading perspective, bots can basically auto-scrape this data and buy and sell based on this,” said Shiliang Tang, president of principal trading firm Arbelos Markets. “It seems that’s basically what is happening.”

A batch of US Bitcoin ETFs went live on Jan. 11 and has pulled in a net $12 billion so far. The pace of inflows crested in the first half of March, when Bitcoin surged to a record high of $73,798. The sector has suffered bouts of outflows since then and the token is down about 11 percent from the all-time peak.

This flows pattern helps to explain why Asian-hours market returns were “particularly strong in February and early March, but less so later in March,” Tang said.

As algorithmic protocols dump Bitcoin, that can have a knock-on effect in the derivatives market. Coinglass data show that about $354 million of bullish crypto wagers were liquidated on Tuesday, the most in about two weeks.

Some 5.5 percent of Bitcoin is held in the overall ETF sector, against 1 percent for gold, ByteTree Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer Charlie Morris wrote in a note. “ETF flows are, therefore, more important for Bitcoin than gold,” he said.

Bitcoin fell almost 6 percent on Tuesday and is continuing to struggle for traction, before steadying on Wednesday. Ebbing bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts are another headwind for digital assets.

The original cryptocurrency has jumped roughly fourfold since the start of 2023, when it began a recovery from a bear market. The supply of new Bitcoin tokens is set to halve this month, a four-yearly event some traders view as a prop for prices.

“Typically markets have been taking the cue from the ETF flow number,” said Jakob Kronbichler, co-founder of decentralized credit marketplace Clearpool Finance. “Also, there’s been a lot of excitement over past couple of weeks, and the correction is natural for the market to take a bit of a breather.” Bloomberg News

