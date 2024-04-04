BIR raid bags P151.1M worth of smuggled vape

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced on Wednesday its personnel confiscated smuggled vape products with an estimated total tax liability of P151.1 million in several warehouse raids.

The bureau reported that it raided three warehouses in Manila and Rizal with vape products on March 27 and seized a total of 63,139 units of vape products.

Among the vape brands intercepted was Flava, which the Department of Trade and Industry has banned for sale. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/19/dti-bans-market-sale-of-popular-vape-brand/)

“The raids and confiscation of vape businesses and products are the result of your non-registration and non-payment of excise taxes. The BIR is here to help in the registration and proper payment of taxes of all vape businesses,” Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying.

The law (Republic Act 11467) mandates a tax of P37 per millimeter (mm) on salt-nicotine vapor products in the first year. The product is levied an additional five pesos per millimeter per year until the rate reaches P52 per millimeter in 2024. Thereafter, the tax will be increased by 5 percent every year.

The BIR said it plans to file criminal and civil charges in relation to the raid as the warehouse operators may have violated several sections (eight) of Republic Act 8424 (National Internal Revenue Code) from 106 (“Value-added tax on sale of goods or properties”) to 263 (“Unlawful possession or removal of articles subject to excise tax without payment of the tax”).

In February, the BIR won a tax evasion case against those behind the seller of the “Tap Fog” vape products with an estimated civil liability of about P1.2 billion. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/27/bir-says-won-in-tax-case-against-vape-trader/) The revenue-generating agency also filed tax evasion complaints against four other vape traders in December 2022.