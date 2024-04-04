BillEase outperforms traditional banks with 47% ROE in 2023

THE “buy now pay later” (BNPL) app operator First Digital Finance Corp. (DBA BillEase) announced last Wednesday of an “exceptional growth” in its preliminary unaudited financial report for 2023. The consumer finance company said it doubled revenues to $57 million and generated a net income of $7 million after serving over 800,000 customers.

“BillEase achieved a remarkable 2x growth in revenue and loan disbursements compared to the previous year, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 47 percent, outperforming traditional banks in the Philippines, which typically have ROEs ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent,” read a statement issued by the company. “Its return on assets (ROA) stood at an impressive 14 percent, showcasing the company’s efficient asset management and significant returns for its stakeholders.”

“Our success in 2023 can be attributed to three key factors: offering a top-priority product for our customers – lending with good terms, building long-term relationships with our partners and customers, and maintaining efficient operations and risk management,” BillEase CEO and Co-Founder Georg Steiger was quoted in the statement as saying. “While 2023 was a solid year that further proves our business model, we are even more excited for 2024 and beyond. As part of the growth plan, we are investing to further strengthen our team with the addition of senior roles in key departments. On the product side, we plan to launch new and innovative financial products while further integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into our operations. We also plan to continue expanding our reach, increasing engagement with our merchants and their customers, and developing BillEase as the lender of choice by our target customer.”

BillEase became the first credit-focused fintech in the Philippines to integrate with Alipay+, enabling customers to use BillEase with global merchants like Agoda. BillEase is also available through major payment gateways and aggregators in the region. This enabled BillEase to increase its merchant network by more than three times from over 3,000 in 2022 to over 10,000 in 2023, the company said.

Additionally, BillEase introduced a bills payment feature, allowing customers a more flexible payment plan to pay utility bills and many others through its partnership with CIS Bayad Center Inc.

As part of its funding strategy, BillEase is pursuing a Series-C equity financing round that would unlock substantial capital to further accelerate the expansion of its consumer loan portfolio. This positions BillEase on a path to emerge as one of the Philippines’s largest and most disruptive consumer fintechs within the next 3 to 5 years. BillEase raised $11 million in Series B funding led by BurdaPrincipal Investments, the growth capital arm of Hubert Burda Media in 2022. Other investors included Centauri (backed by Telkom Indonesia and KB Investment), 33 Capital, and Raisin DS CEO Tamaz Georgadze. BillEase’s total equity raised reached around $15 million.