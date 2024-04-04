Asialink Finance taps Taiwan’s CUB for credit line

SMALL borrowers who are looking to expand their businesses are expected to benefit from a new credit line facility that Asialink Finance Corp. secured from Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank Co. Ltd. (CUB).

In a statement, Asialink said it secured a P300 million credit line from the 49-year-old CUB, the third Taiwanese bank to extend credit support to Asialink.

Asialink has earlier secured a credit line facility from CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp. and Yuanta Savings Bank Philippines Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuanta Commercial Bank in Taiwan.

“This latest partnership will allow us to sustain growth in our customer base. One of our strengths has always been our partner network, and the support we have been getting from our partners in Taiwan has just been tremendous,” said Asialink President and Chief Operating Officer Eillen B. Mangubat.

According to Asialink, these partnerships are “opening up new windows to individual lenders and small companies with little to no access to traditional sources of funding.”

Last year, Asialink released over P11 billion in loans, with monthly growth recorded throughout 2023. It had close to 27,000 new borrowers as 2023 drew to a close.

Earlier, Asialink expanded its loan footprint in the fast-growing market for brand-new and used trucks that are essential to the growth of e-commerce and logistics. Over the past year, the company has been lending to logistics, construction, hauling, freight forwarding and manufacturers. Asialink is financing the purchase of vehicles from all purpose vehicles, light duty trucks, heavy duty trucks, to specialized trucks through partner brand new and secondhand dealerships.

Asialink has announced plans to earmark more funds for lending to small-scale and medium-sized enterprises.

The Asialink-CUB agreement was sealed during a signing ceremony in March attended by Mangubat, Asialink CEO Robert B. Jordan Jr., Asialink Chairman Ruben Y. Lugtu II and CUB Executive Vice-President Arnold Kan.