Young stars lead field in Cycle PH

KYLE ECHARRI and Raven Rigor are set to energize the Sun Life Cycle PH event this Sunday at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

The two young actors will be participating alongside Piolo Pascual, a long-standing client and brand ambassador for Sun Life, who has been associated with the company for over a decade through the SunPIOLOgy, an annual charity event focused on health and education initiatives.

As emerging talents from Star Magic, Echarri and Rigor embody the spirit of maintaining health through enjoyable activities and while many opt for traditional workouts like gym sessions or running, a growing number have embraced cycling as both a form of exercise and a leisure activity.

Hundreds of participants in various age categories and skill set will vie in the 30-km and 45-km races, a corporate challenge covering 60 kms, as well as special categories for children and families.

These include a kids’ ride for ages 6-15, a family ride permitting a child to cycle with an adult, and tricycle rides for toddlers aged 2-5 over distances of 100 meters and 500 meters.

The Sun Life Cycle PH Expo, which opens Friday at the Seda Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, serves as a gathering for fitness aficionados, according to the organizing The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula reiterated the city’s support and highlighted its commitment to promoting cycling for its physical benefits and its appeal to young participants.

Launched by Sun Life in 2016, the event has previously featured cycling luminaries such as three-time Tour de France winner Robbie McEwen and local celebrities, including Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli and Donny Pangilinan, who are known for their passion for cycling.