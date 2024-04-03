Tsunami warning: Phivolcs calls for immediate evacuation of residents in 4 coastal provinces fronting Pacific

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) called for the immediate evacuation of people living in coastal areas to higher grounds for their safety following the strong earthquake that hit Taiwan.

Likewise, owners of boats in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal waters of the said areas should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront.Boats already at sea, meanwhile, should stay offshore in deep water until further advised.

Tsunami Information No. 1 issued at exactly 7:58 a.m. on April 3 indicate that preliminary earthquake parameters will reach a depth of 19 kilometers with a magnitude of 7.5.

“Based on Tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami in the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, coastal areas in the Philippines fronting the Pacific Ocean are expected to experience high tsunami waves.

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 8:33 a.m. to 10:33 a.m. It may not be the largest and these waves may continue for hours,” the Tsunami Warning said.

Image credits: Coatchristophe | Dreamstime.com





