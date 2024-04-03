`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Tough challenges staring at runners in New Clark City

Clark International Airport Corp. Chief Strategic Communications and Corporate Events Officer Augusto Sanchez (left) along with (from left) RunRio Inc. head Rio de la Cruz, Bases Conversion and Development Authority Vice President for Strategic Projects Management Randy Viacrusis, and national athlete Raymund Torio unveil the finisher’s shirt for the event.
THE New Clark City Marathon returns for its second edition on May 19 promising an exhilarating experience through breathtaking scenery and a challenging course.

The marathon and RunRio Inc.  again partnered with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) following the New Clark City Half-Marathon held last December.

“We are thrilled to welcome runners to New Clark City’s world-class facilities and extensive road network,” said BCDA Vice President for Strategic Projects Management Engr. Randy Viacrusis.

The marathon route includes the iconic Sacobia Bridge and the Clark International Airport, Parade Grounds and the longest bike lane in the country—the Airport to NCC Access Road (ANAR).

Competitions will be in the 5K, 10K, 21K and 42K. Details are available at https://newclarkcitymarathon.com/.

