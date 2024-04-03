Tough challenges staring at runners in New Clark City

THE New Clark City Marathon returns for its second edition on May 19 promising an exhilarating experience through breathtaking scenery and a challenging course.

The marathon and RunRio Inc. again partnered with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) following the New Clark City Half-Marathon held last December.

“We are thrilled to welcome runners to New Clark City’s world-class facilities and extensive road network,” said BCDA Vice President for Strategic Projects Management Engr. Randy Viacrusis.

The marathon route includes the iconic Sacobia Bridge and the Clark International Airport, Parade Grounds and the longest bike lane in the country—the Airport to NCC Access Road (ANAR).

Competitions will be in the 5K, 10K, 21K and 42K. Details are available at https://newclarkcitymarathon.com/.