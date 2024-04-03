THE 14TH TCS CLARK ANIMO INTERNATIONAL MARATHON 2024

Clark Freeport’s longest-running, biggest running event was held successfully on March 3, 2024, the 14th edition of one of the country’s reputable running events – TCS CLARK ANIMO INTERNATIONAL MARATHON 2024.

Started in 2009 with 600 runners as a fun-run organized by the Pampanga regional unit of the De La Salle Alumni Association (DLSAA), it was originally intended to promote healthy lifestyle while raising funds for the community projects of the newly organized DLSAA-Pampanga Chapter.

The Clark Animo Fun Run’s popularity eventually grew to 5,000 runners which convinced DLSAA-Pampanga to reintroduce a more serious marathon running inside the freeport in 2013 after 5 years of absence. The number of participants peaked before the pandemic reaching the 10,000 mark.

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions is the Title Sponsor for 2024’s editon. TCS has been an ardent sponsor of worldwide sporting events including the TCS-New York Marathon, TCS-London Marathon, TCS-Mumbai Marathon to name a few.

According to Mr Paw Bangsil, current President of the DE LA SALLE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION- Pampanga, ‘aside from being a non-profit marathon, its accreditation as an IAAF-World Athletics (WA-AIMS) Internationally Certified Marathon Course is also worth noting. All the runners are assured of accurate course measurement honoured by marathon events around the world given the strict qualifying times of most of the world’s prestigious marathons.

Mr Shiju Varghese, TCS Philippines Country Head who initiated supporting the CLARK ANIMO INTERNATIONAL MARATHON fundraiser since 2016 as part of their company wellness and community initiatives added: ‘TCS as a company has been known to be active in serving the community, particularly environment-related projects which the group DLSAA-Pampanga advocates. We believe the seven(7) years of partnership would be mutually beneficial for our community and organizational objectives.’

The beneficiaries for the 2024 marathon were the Angeles City Watershed Project at the Upper Clark area by the Abacan River Angeles Watershed-Advocacy Council Inc (ARAW-ACI) which aims to reforest the area to address the dwindling water supply of the Metro Clark area and the LA SALLE BOTANICAL GARDENS (LSBG) at Alviera, Porac, Pampanga which DE LA SALLE Philippines’ scientific research centre for the collection, propagation and promotion of native trees and plants.

The run was hosted by the Clark Global City, Clark Development Corporation, Bases Conversion Development Authority and the Clark International Airport. Major sponsors include GCASH, HAUSLAND GROUP, Cherifer, JDN-NEPO CENTER, Converge FiberX. Other sponsors: ANGELES POWER/ RASLAG, Nissan Clark, Ford Clark, inbox store/iBook, Lasik Surgery Clinic – – AUFMC and PAGCOR

They would like to thank their partners: NIKE CLARK (Official Sports Gear partner), GATORADE Philippines (Official Hydration Partner), TITAN WATCHES (Timing Partner), Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort& Park Inn by Radisson Clark (Hotel Partners), Clark Water (Hydration Partner-Water). E-Derm Centers (dermatology and aesthetic partner), Genesis Transport Service Inc.(Transport Partner), Stretch Lab Ph (Recovery Partner) Our donors Aquapacs, Wagyu Garden Hotpot Friendship Angeles, Kopiko, Le Minerale. Media partners are CLTV36, SKRAMBLE Media and 105.5UFM/PEP TV.