RIGHT smack in the middle of the collegiate volleyball season, some fast-forward looking souls are already lusting after collegiate basketball.

Their interest and curiosity was inadvertently piqued by the recent National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) whirligig that showcased exciting young talents who could become the future stars of the local cage scene. The ongoing March Madness and playoffs-bound National Basketball Association in the US also help suck attention into basketball.

Thus this early, any little move and every little bleep on the basketball radar merit attention and speculation. It doesn’t help that interesting developments keep happening in cagedom every day.

What’s the player landscape gonna be like in Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association of the Philippines (NCAA)?

Will the nimble player transfers done during the off-season create discordant team identities—at least at first glance?

Which teams will make major “pasabogs” next season?

No need to wait for next season to answer the last question. Right now one team is already making waves in collegiate basketball. The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, coming off two lackluster seasons that totally go against their rep of being the team with the most basketball championships in the UAAP, has made some major moves.

Always a perennial contender and Final Four finisher—it owns the longest Final Four appearance streak at eight—the Tams failed to qualify in UAAP Seasons 85 and 86. The dismal finish in the last two seasons echoes the last time the Morayta team failed to reach the semifinals in the Final Four era. The year was 2006 when FEU finished one game shy of the Final Four.

Not used to these jarring assaults on its image, FEU now looks dead serious about recapturing lost glory. After losing its major stars to graduation (LJ Gonzales), the Philippine Basketball Association (Xyrus Torres) or to player transfers (Patrick Sleat and Bryan Sajonia), the Tamaraws have taken in the PBA’s one-time Mr. 100 percent awardee as its head coach.

Sean Chambers, the affable, puppy-eyed PBA import that gave the Alaska Aces their first PBA championship in 1991 and had ruled the skies with the Aces for 10 seasons, now rides the FEU bench and will call the shots when the Tams debut in Season 87.

The Sean Chambers addition to FEU reunites him with his ol’ pal back in the Aces’ hangar (the Aces during the Paul Alvarez era used to be called the Alaska Air Force)—Johnny Abarrientos, a King Tamaraw during his college days alongside the Batman to his Robin, Victor Pablo. Johnny A has been a long-standing member of FEU’s coaching staff.

The Alaska Milk flavor is expected to run strong in the FEU bench and locker room in this new Sean Chambers era. Remember that Alaska’s much-loved import who considers the Philippines his second home, had been steeped in the teachings and philosophy of one Tim Cone, the reigning guru of the game in both the professional and national levels. He has his own version of Cone’s vaunted triangle offense, he told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala in his Power & Play program. “It’s gonna be very similar to Tim Cone’s but it has a little bit of a Sean Chambers flair to it,” Sean said.

Coaching a varsity team is not new at all to Sean Chambers either. He has been busy coaching the girls varsity team at Antelope High in California for some time now and has been active in the basketball world back home, hosting basketball showcases and running his own sports uniform manufacturing company.

But the call of Philippine basketball has been much too enticing for Sean Chambers. He was excited about coming back to the Philippines, running drills, honing skills and imparting his philosophy to young people in the colorful, electrically charged universe called Pinoy basketball.

Not only that. He follows and has heard much about the UAAP, its rabid rivalries, its competitive atmosphere, its non-stop excitement and all-out crowds. He wants to be a part of that and also leave his imprint on this new stage and this new role that he will play in front of Pinoy fans.

FEU needs a Sean Chambers in their set-up to bring them back to basketball heights that Tamaraws are used to, and more. Sean Chambers will welcome the challenge and the crazy-good experience of coaching in the most-watched collegiate basketball tournament.

The “thrilling” is mutual.