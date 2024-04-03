Strong earthquake rocks Taiwan, DMW monitoring state of OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is monitoring the situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan following a strong earthquake that took place here just before 8:00 this morning.

The DMW’s three Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taiwan immediately activated protocols with Filipino communities, leaders, relevant Taiwan government agencies as well as employers and trade associations to ascertain the safety and status of Taiwan-based OFWs.

The Taiwan MWOs are prepared to provide immediate assistance to affected OFWs as necessary.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration reported the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred at 7:58 this morning with it’s epicenter some 25 kilometers south-southeast southeast of Hualien County.