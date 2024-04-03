Sports court upholds IOC rule vs boxing body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to remove the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the Olympic family.

The court announced Tuesday that it dismissed the IBA appeal because the organization “had not complied with the conditions set down by the IOC for recognition.”

The Russian president of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, said in November they would appeal at Switzerland’s supreme court if they lost their appeal at CAS, sport›s highest court.

Last year, the IBA was de-recognized after a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the International Olympic Committee, which had long cited concerns about boxing’s governance, reliance on money from Russian state energy firm Gazprom, and the integrity of bouts.

Boxing kept its status as an Olympic sport for the coming Paris Games, but the IOC is overseeing the qualifying and medal tournaments without IBA involvement, as it did for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

A CAS panel appointed to hear the appeal took testimony from both sides in November and said the IBA failed to meet the IOC’s conditions for recognition.

“The IBA had not increased its financial transparency and sustainability including through diversification of revenues,” the CAS statement said Tuesday.

Next, it said the IBA “had not changed its process relating to referees and judges to ensure its integrity, including a monitoring period for IBA’s own competitions ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

Finally, the IBA failed to implement governance reform measures “including a change of culture.”

“As a consequence, the panel determined that these three elements justified the IOC Session’s decision to withdraw recognition of the IBA and emphasized that the IOC’s right to control the circumstances in and the conditions on which it confers recognition outweighed the IBA’s personality rights,” the statement added.

The IBA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Golf mixed team event in LA28?

THE Grant Thornton Invitational began last year to strong reviews from the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour players who took part in the first mixed-team event since 1999.

Next on the horizon are the Olympics.

The format already is set for the Summer Olympics at Le Golf National outside Paris. Just like in Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro, there will be 72-hole competitions for the men and the women.

But Olympic officials are close to finalizing a team competition for the 2028 Games at Riviera in Los Angeles.

One person involved in the talks said an announcement could come as early as the Masters. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details are not completed.

Among the details are how many teams would play and the format for the competition. The current plan for 2028 is for the men to start on Wednesday (instead of Thursday) and finish on Saturday. The team competition could take place on Sunday and Monday. The women would have a practice round on Tuesday and start their competition on Wednesday.

The IOC tends to frown on awarding two medals from one competition, such as combining scores from individuals into a team medal. That’s why golf officials are proposing a separate event.

Still to be determined is how many countries will be eligible to compete. One option currently being discussed is 36 holes of fourballs to decide the team medalists.

The IOC would do well to consider singles. To have a team format (foursomes or fourballs) on Sunday, followed by singles scores from each male and female players could produce 54-hole scores.

Such is the format used at the Summer Youth Olympics, where golf was played first in 2014. At the last such competition, Atthaya Thitikul was part of the Thai team that won the gold over Akshay Bhatia and Lucy Li of the United States.

A mixed team event would require only two more days for the players. It’s unlikely any of the top players would be playing the following week at a regular PGA Tour event.

Lydia Ko and Jason Day won the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational. Ko already has a silver and a bronze in her two Olympic appearances.