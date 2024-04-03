Silverlush Development Group (SLDG) takes center stage in Worldbex 2024

Manila, Philippines — SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP (SLDG), a rising realty, architecture, and material solutions company, embraced center stage during the recently concluded WORLDBEX 2024, which took place last March 14-17, where industry professionals were present to jumpstart construction and design aspirations.

Situated at the Ground Level of SMX Convention Center was a booth that seemed like a miniature of a classic architectural museum– this was none other than the strong showcase of one of the expo’s participants, Silverlush Development Group. The spectacular booth was artistically designed by SLDG’s very own talented in-house architects, which also made sure to highlight their exceptional catalogue, comprised of diverse and innovative design materials made available in the country. In 4 days, SLDG was able to welcome thousands of guests in their booth.

In the exclusive peek on the material library of SLDG, two of the offerings that stood out among the rest for clients are Fora (Foam Ceramic) and Tezzo (Terrazzo). Fora, SLDG’s modern and sustainable take on decorative blocks, uses discarded materials that are heated at a high temperature and forms a fireproof, water-resistant ceramic material that comes in different profiles. Tezzo, typically used for floors, walls, and furniture, also gives a nod to sustainability as it is formed through blending aggregates like stone, glass, quartz, and recycled materials such as plastics, ceramics, and porcelain. These elements combine to create a massive design selection available uniquely in SLDG’s terrazzo line.

Another crowd favorite during the expo is Tabulosa—the resin sheet collection of SLDG. Specifically gaining the interest of many is the Fabricos Series, which features the traditional rattan weave or solihiya confined in high-quality resin to make a modernized yet iconic look that promotes to last longer than the traditional bare ratan material.

In addition, over a thousand guests were also delighted by the limited-edition SLDG brand kits, which included a brochure that rounds up the best picks in their material library. As a way of promoting sustainability, SLDG made use of recyclable materials to create functional and aesthetic ratan bags, cork keychains, and paper fans to complete their brand kits, matching their highly aesthetic booth design. There also seems to be a budding connection between SLDG and prominent designers, architects, and peers who came out of the booth impressed, witnessing the great potential that SLDG holds as fully integrated firm in the years to come.

(L-R: Mr. Josiah Raphael Alfonso, Asst. Marketing Manager; Arch. Cherry Dara Redulla, Asst. Design

Manager; Ms. Maria Donna Mercado, Sr. Asst. Business Development Manager; Arch. Isabella Mari

Pineda, Design Head)

SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP is an innovative realty, architectural, and material firm that aims to intertwine creativity, innovation, and excellence, while retaining cultural distinctiveness, in its creations. In its pursuit to redefine elevated living, it will continuously provide the finest material selections, and top-tier professional services, to its local and global clients. For consultations, SLDG headquarters is located in 30th Floor, IBM Plaza, Eastwood City, Quezon City, or you may visit their website at www.silverlush.shop to find out more.

WORLDBEX is known for its premiere and world-class trade presentations, solidified by unique offerings of well-regarded local and international companies, including Silverlush Development Group.