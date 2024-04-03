Schools told to adopt distance learning during intense heat

Public and private schools that suspended face-to-face classes due to the intense heat caused by El Niño are still required to provide online lessons to their students.

Citing an order from the Department Education (DepEd), Task Force El Niño Spokesman Jose “Joey” M. Villarama II said school administrators are authorized to cancel onsite classes during natural disasters or power outages.

He said, however, that the schools must implement modular distance learning if they suspend classes because of the intense heat.

“So let us make that clear. What is suspended is face-to-face classes then they will shift to online mode of learning because what is being considered here is the safety of students, teaching personnel and non-teaching personnel,” Villarama told reporters in an interview last Tuesday.

He made the pronouncement after face-to-face classes in some areas like in Iloilo City were suspended due to “high heat conditions.”

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said the two-day suspension, which ended Tuesday, covered classes in preschool to senior high in public and private schools.

As of April 2, local government units (LGU) in the National Capital Region (NCR), Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen deferred face-to-face classes due to hot weather conditions.

Villarama said the measure aims to prevent students and school personnel from suffering illnesses related to intense heat such as dizziness, headaches, and nosebleeds.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that more parts of the country will experience intense heat this month due to the ongoing summer season, which coincides with El Niño.

It defines El Niño as a phenomenon wherein ocean surface temperature in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific becomes unusually warm causing below- average rainfall in the Philippines.

Pagasa advised the public to reduce the time they spend outside during the said period to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Reminder

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said school principals should consider implementing “blended learning” amid parents’ concerns about the threats of pertussis or whooping cough and hot weather.

The presiding chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education clarified thatlawmakers simply intend to remind school authorities of their options in case there is looming threat to students’ safety.

“Nais nating paalalahanan ang mga punong-guro na kung may banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral, maaaring magpatupad ang mga paaralan ng ‘blended learning’ lalo na’t pinangangambahan natin ang banta ng pertussis at mas mainit na panahon,” he said.

“Maipagpapatuloy na natin ang edukasyon ng mga bata, mabibigyan pa natin ng prayoridad ang kanilang kalusugan at kaligtasan,” he added.

He noted that DepEd Order No. 037 Series of 2022 allows school authorities to implement modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects, or make-up classes if they decide to cancel or suspend classes.

The Senator also reported that after consultations with stakeholders, including teachers and learners, the DepEd moved the end of School Year 2023-2024 from June 14 to May 31. Gatchalian, who called for the gradual return to the old school calendar, supported the move.

Gatchalian cited a finding of Pagasa, which pointed out that while the current school calendar coincides with fewer days of extreme rainfall and less cancelation of classes due to tropical cyclones, there are also more school days with extremely hot temperature.

At the same time, he also called on principals to implement health and safety measures in schools, including the promotion of good respiratory hygiene and proper and regular handwashing, to protect learners from pertussis.

Image credits: AP file photo





