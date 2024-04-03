San Miguel ties up with DOST-FNRI for nutribun formula

San Miguel Foods Inc. and the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) have signed an agreement to standardize the nutribun formulation used in government feeding programs for underprivileged children.

The deal is expected to enhance the effectiveness of government efforts to improve child nutrition and health nationwide.

The premixes will be used by DOST-FNRI’s nationwide network of adaptors or makers of enhanced bread distributed to children beneficiaries of the program.

The program aims to ensure that sufficient, standardized nutritional values go into every bread so all children get the full nutritional benefits intended. At the same time, it will also allow for cost-effectiveness for the program’s adaptors.

Through its flour milling unit San Miguel Mills Inc., San Miguel Foods will also provide funding for FNRI’s research, and help deliver the precise nutrient bundle needed by children in each serving of the nutrient-packed bread.

“Nutrition is an advocacy we have been focused on for many years now. This partnership will combine the research and development being done by by DOST-FNRI, and the technical know-how and production capabilities of San Miguel Foods. Ultimately, this will benefit many children, especially those in disadvantaged communities who do not get enough or proper nutrition,” San Miguel President Ramon S. Ang said.

The company’s supply chain and logistical resources are also seen to complement DOST-FNRI’s network of enhanced nutribun adaptors, ensuring the program reaches more children all over the country.

The urgency of delivering enhanced nutribuns is supported by alarming statistics from DOST-FNRI’s Expanded National Nutrition Survey in 2021.

Their study revealed that 26 percent of children aged three to five years old and 19 percent of children aged five to 10 years old, are already considered stunted.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said partnerships with the private sector are integral to scale up the many programs and technologies the government produces to address malnutrition.

San Miguel Foods President Francisco Alejo III expressed the company’s intention to produce affordable products that address the nutritional needs of those in marginalized sectors, especially the youth.

“Nourishing people is more than just providing affordable food. We want to create opportunities that will uplift generations of Filipinos. With our huge production capacities and DOST’s research capabilities, we can develop and deliver safe, delicious, and nutritious meals that fuel the mind and body, and invigorate the Filipino spirit,” Alejo said.

