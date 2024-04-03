Recto: Big-ticket power storage projects to boost PHL’s RE goal

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the two big-ticket power storage projects in Luzon will help accelerate the realization of the Philippines’s ambitious goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in its power generation mix.

Recto said the investment by Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. in the Pakil Pumped Storage Power Project in Laguna and the Wawa Pumped Storage Power Project in Rizal will drive the goal of having a 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 share of renewable energy in the power generation mix.

“Today’s Green Lane Awarding Ceremony is a resounding testament

to the Marcos Jr. administration’s strong determination to move faster towards a cleaner energy nation and establish the Philippines as a renewable energy investment hub in Asia,” Recto said during his speech at the Green Lane Awarding Ceremony last Tuesday.

The Pakil Pumped Storage Power Project, with a project investment of $5.03 billion, is expected to be one of the largest pumped storage power plants in Asia, according to the DOF. It is being developed by Ahunan Power Inc. and will have a storage capacity of 14,000 Megawatt Hour (MWh) per day and a generating output capacity of 1,400 MW.

Meanwhile, the Wawa Pumped Storage Power Project being developed by Olympia Violago Water Power Inc. (OVWPI) has a project investment amount of $2.57 billion. The project will have a storage capacity of 6,000 MWh per day and a generating output capacity of 600 MW.

Both projects are expected to be operational in 2030, the DOF noted.

“Thank you for ensuring that your investments are socially relevant, bring meaningful impact to the lives of our people, and help us achieve inclusive economic prosperity for all,” Recto said, commending Prime Infra for its investment.

The Finance Secretary said that the DOF is committed to fostering “deeper” partnerships with the private sector to welcome “more strategic, innovative, and sustainable projects into the country.”

The Board of Investments (BOI) awarded its “Certificate of Endorsement for Green Lane” to the Pakil Pumped Storage Power project and the Wawa Pumped Storage Power project.

Executive Order 18, constituting green lanes for strategic investments, was issued to streamline government approval and registration processes for strategic investments in the country.

According to the BOI, obtaining green lane status expedites permits and license issuance, including resolving strategic investment issues. It also increases investor confidence, effectively opening the Philippines to more foreign direct investments.