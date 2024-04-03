Prices, inadequate incomes top PHL household concerns

FILIPINO households are worried about high prices and their insufficient incomes which could prevent them from meeting their basic needs, according to the latest Publicus Asia Inc. survey.

In the Pahayag for the first quarter of 2024, Publicus Asia said the top worry of households is not being able to buy basic commodities due to prices—a concern aired by 14 percent of the 1,500 respondents.

This was followed by not being able to afford basic needs and not getting enough pay, 12 percent; difficulty of finding employment, 11 percent; and the possibility of losing their jobs, 10 percent.

In terms of area, households in Mindanao and Visayas were the most concerned about not being able to buy basic commodities due to prices, while those in Mindanao and Metro Manila were the most concerned when it came to not being able to afford their basic needs.

Households in Mindanao, Balance Luzon, and the National Capital Region were the most concerned when it comes to not getting enough pay while Mindanao and Visayas households worried about employment opportunities.

Households in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon were the most concerned when it came to losing their sources of livelihood.

Seniors most concerned

The data also showed senior citizens aged 60 and above were the most concerned when it came to not being able to buy basic commodities due to prices.

Younger Filipinos, aged 18 to 24 years old, were the most concerned when it came to not being able to afford their basic needs; not getting enough pay; and the difficulty of finding jobs.

Publicus Asia data also showed that Filipinos between 25 and 49 years old were the most concerned when it came to losing their jobs.

Low- and middle-income households were the most concerned when it came to not being able to buy basic commodities due to prices, not being able to afford their basic needs, not getting enough pay, and the difficulty of finding jobs.

The data also showed high-income Filipinos were the most concerned about losing their sources of livelihood.

Meanwhile, given the data, Filipinos believe prices or inflation; the economy; corruption; poverty; and jobs should be the primary focus of the President.

This was followed by agriculture; wages; education; illegal drugs, peace and order; and international relations with China regarding the West Philippine Sea.